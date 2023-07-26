GERiNG — Rick Smith has been racing for more than four decades in some aspect and the Gering High graduate says this could be his final year.

But there is the possibilityit might not be.

In the meantime, Smith decided to do something special Saturday at the HiWay 92 Raceway.

He brought out the No. 31 car that his father, Richard “Dick” Smith, drove and raced it with the Colorado Vintage Oval Modifieds. Smith, And just like he has done in his late model race car at Colorado National Speedway,he brought home the main event win.

“This was my dad’s car and we were going to get rid of it, but decided to paint it like his old car and use it for fun,” Smith said.

Smith said that he hot-lapped it once in Colorado, but had never drove it in a race. His father passed away in 2017.

Smith has a history of winning at Colorado National Speedway where he, just took over the points lead on July 8 and now has 112 points, just five ahead of second place Lee Kemmit.

Smith finished second in the 30-lap late model race with his late model No. 31.

“I am planning on retiring so this is my last year racing,” Smith said in the post-race interview on the track. “So, I am out to have fun and do some of this here and at CNS, where I just took over the point lead. I will keep running before I sell it.”

Smith has three Late Model titles at CNS, including two straight in 2020 and ‘21. His first Late Model championship came in 1997. He also won a championship in 2007 in the Super Late Model division.

Smith started driving late models once again in 2019 after taking about a decade off while his son, Derek, drove late models. Derek won the late model title at CNS in 2019.

Smith had a battle in the main event on Saturday as he was running third and second for most of the race, before he took the lead on the fourth lap and held on for the win.

In other races, Kallen Nuss won all three Minion events, winning the trophy dash, the head race and the main event.

Alan Cress and Chris Buskirk took home four wins. Both drivers clocked in as the fastest lap to win the quicktime honor.

After that, Cress won all three Farm Truck races while Buskirk won all three Limited Late Models.

In the farm truck main, Cress got sent to the back of the pack after he collided with Terry Gass and spinning him out. Cress battled back and passed Gass late in the race and then held on for the main event win.

Two different drivers picked up wins in the Warrior division.

Gass clocked in as the fastest car to win the quicktime award, and then won the trophy dash.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, driver Daniel Thompson picked up the win in the heat event. Thompson drove the No. 17 Dodge Neon that Breann Adkison had won in years before. Adkinson’s parents, Dan and Carol own the car, and Thompson is driving the warrior car while Breann has stepped up to other divisions.

Thompson capped off the night with a win in the main event. He took the lead halfway through the race and then had to hold off Sean Ash for the win.

This weekend is a two-night racing show on Friday and Saturday. The Legends from Colorado will be in town for racing. Friday will have the Legends, Bandoleros, Farm Trucks and Super Stocks with action beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s races include the Legends and Bandos along with the Warriors and Super Stocks.

Quick Time

Warrior – Terry Gass . Limited Late Model – Chris Buskirk . Farm Trucks – Allan Cress

Trophy Dash winners

Mighty Minions – Kallen Nuss. Minions – Zed Kelley . Warriors – Terry Gass. Limited Late Models – Chris Buskirk. Farm Trucks – Allan Cress

Farm Trucks

Heat – 1, Allan Cress; 2, Corey Rood; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Randy Avolio; 5, Bryan Flansburg; 6, Sean Howe. . Main – 1, Allan Cress; 2, Terry Gass; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Corey Rood; 5, Bryan Flansburg; 6, Sean Howe.

Minions

Heat – 1, Kallen Nuss; 2, Bridger Wallace; 3, Aly Simons; 4, Zed Kelley; 5, Porter Kelley; 6, Michaela Ashing; 7, Kameron Moore; 8, Dennis Simons. . Main – 1, Kallen Nuss; 2, Bridger Wallace; 3, Zed Kelley; 4, Aly Simons; 5, Michaela Ashing; 6, Kameron Moore; 7, Porter Kelley; 8, Dennis Simons.

Warriors

Heat – 1, Daniel Thompson; 2, Terry Gass; 3, Sean Ash; 4, Chris Overmier; 5, Abbey Todd. . Main – 1, Daniel Thompson; 2, Sean Ash; 3, Chris Overmier; 4, Terry Gass; 5, Abbey Todd.

Limited Late Models

Heat – 1, Chris Buskirk; 2, Tim Blomenkamp; 3, Ken Moore. . Main – 1, Chris Buskirk; 2, Ken Moore; 3, Tim Blomenkamp.

CVOR Limited Late Models

Main – 1, Kirby Wilson; 2, Kelly Kister; 3, Kem Walter; 4, Bob Couch; 5, Nick Moore; 6, Bruce Johnson; 7, Layne Reed; 8, Gary Huibregtse.

CVOR Modifieds

Main – 1, Rick Smith; 2, Jeff Walters; 3, Joe Beadman; 4, Dan McAmis; 5, Darrell Taylor; 6, Mike Horner.