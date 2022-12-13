Avila among Hastings’ leaders on the court, former Bearcat is second leading scorer on team

As a freshman on the Hastings College women’s basketball team, former Scottsbluff basketball great Mariyah Avila is stepping onto the team in strong fashion for the Broncos in her first year of playing college basketball.

Avila is the second-leading on the Hastings team at 9.1 points a contest while making 18 3-pointers and shooting 80% from the free throw line.

Avila said that she is growing as a player in her first year at Hastings.

“I would say I am having a pretty good season,” she said. “I have been learning a lot and growing every day as a player.”

Avila has had some heroic games so far this season, including a game-winning shot to defeat Mount Marty back in November 55-52. With the score tied at 52, Avila heaved up a shot from 27-feet out that banked into the net as time expired for the win.

Avila followed that up with a career night against the College of Saint Mary, even though the team lost 61-58. That game saw Avila score 21 points with five 3-pointers on the night.

“I had two really good back-to-back games. I hit a buzzer-beater for the win against Mount Marty and had 21 points against College of St. Mary's,” she said. “As for the team, we just had two huge road wins against some of the top teams in the GPAC.”

The one thing that still is in Avila’s repertoire is her ability to drive to the bucket as well knock home 3-pointers. Avila said the driving to the basket part is a lot harder in college than high school.

“Getting to the rim in college is a lot harder, so I'd say I have definitely improved in that area,” she said. “I am fortunate enough to still be the point guard here so I am just working on my ability to push the ball and get my teammates open for shots.”

It didn’t take Avila long to blend in with the current team. Two of the top scorers on the team are freshmen behind senior Allison Bauer. Bauer is averaging 10.8 points a game followed by the two freshmen starters with Avila and Olivia Kugler.

Avila does know one thing for sure, college basketball is very competitive.

“College basketball is hard,” she said. “Every game is competitive to the end, rarely ever do you see a team in the GPAC blow another one out of the water. It could really be anyone's night.”

That competitiveness on the team is what makes Avila enjoy her time at Hastings, especially meeting new people from around Nebraska and other states.

“It is a lot of fun playing with people who are at this college for basketball,” she said. “Everyone cares and wants to do well. Practices are always competitive because even though we are teammates, we are competing for playing time.”

In the 11 games that she has played so far, Hastings is 6-5 on the season, Avila has scored in double figures in five games.

She received an honor for her buzzer-beater win as that play earned her the top spot on the Hastings TV station KSNB.

“I believe I got top play of the week in the local 4 sports news channel for my buzzer beater,” she said.

Hastings will be back in action Thursday when they host Briar Cliff who is 8-3. It will sort of be a Scottsbluff and Gering battle as Avila will be going up against former Gering basketball player Emma Sterkel, who is a graduate assistant coach at Briar Cliff University this season. Sterkel played for Briar Cliff a year ago after transferring from Regis University. Game time is at 5 p.m. MST and can be watched at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/hastings/.