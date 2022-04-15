Awiszus gives wrestling his all

For the last 12 years, Bulldog senior Jacob Awiszus has wrestled with only the Gering name across his chest. Now that he is graduating next month, he said it’ll be hard to wrestle with another name on his singlet. On Nov. 20, 2021, Awiszus signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle for the University of Nebraska, Kearney.

“It’s tough to think about because I started when I was five years old and I’m 17 now,” the senior said. “So for the last 12 years, I’ve done nothing but wrestle with Gering across my chest and back, wearing blue and gold and I’m no longer going to be in the Gering blue and gold, I’ll be in UNK’s blue and gold.”

It wasn’t until he thought about it more that taking his Gering singlet off after state was going to be his last time. Awiszus felt that he represented the Bulldogs and the city well.

“I’ve thought about it a lot since state but didn’t think much about it when I took my singlet off. Thinking more about it, I will never put a Gering singlet on again other than if I were to just walk into my room and throw one on,” Awiszus said. “I’m never going to wrestle another match in a Gering singlet that I was able to represent Gering for the last time ever at state and I think I definitely represented it well.”

Awiszus started wrestling after asking his parents to sign him up when he was in kindergarten. He began wrestling after seeing his brother, the person he looked up to most, start wrestling and even though Awiszus wanted to quit multiple times, his parents refused.

“My brother (Dylan Bairn) wrestled for I think two years when he was in high school and so I really looked up to him when I was really little. I asked to get put into it and my parents never let me quit. I asked to quit several times but they made me stick through it and finish every season.”

Awiszus and his brother never got to wrestle with each other as they were always too busy, but he just practiced at the same place throughout the years.

“(Dylan) was always busy with his sports and I was busy with my stuff. I just practiced at Gering wrestling club the whole time, never once switched out, never went over to Scottsbluff, just stayed in Gering wrestling club other than when I started getting older,” Awiszus said. “I got the opportunity to go practice with more of an elite club but still wrestled under Gering wrestling club.”

Awiszus has competed at the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament the last four years. He qualified during his first year.

“I was a qualifier my freshman year but wasn’t a medalist, not even a match winner,” he said. “I was in 160 at the beginning of the season and dropped down to 152 after Christmas.”

The following two years, Awiszus finished third at state, his sophomore year at 160 and his junior year at 170.

“Changed my training in the offseason, that I lifted every day in the summer, I practiced close three, four, five times a week in the offseason and practiced a lot harder,” Awiszus said. “That made a lot bigger difference because I was not going to be denied a third time.”

And he wasn’t. At state on Feb. 19, Awiszus faced off against Deegan Nelson from Beatrice in the championship round, beating him in a 5-1 decision. Awiszus avenged the loss he had to Nelson from districts the week before.

With his 39-1 record on the year, Awiszus was named the Star-Herald’s All-Region Wrestler of the Year.

“It’s cool to be named (wrestler of the year) because there are so many other people that definitely deserve to be wrestler of the year like Steven Menke (Bridgeport), Ashton Dane (Gering), all those other state placers and qualifiers from the area, and so many others that deserve it,” he said.

“I think it’s cool that I get to and for everything I put into the sport, everything that my coaches have helped me put into the sport, I think that it’s just something I’ve worked hard for a long time and I’m finally getting recognized for it my senior year.”

At Gering, Awiszus has been part of different clubs and sports. He’s been a part of National Honor Society, Leo’s club, student council, yearbook his sophomore and junior years, HOSA, FCA, football (which he was first team defense this last season), cross country his sophomore year and is currently on the track team.

When he graduates next month, Awiszus said he is going to miss all of his friends and the people he sees at school.

“I’m definitely going to miss all of my friends, seeing a lot of the people at school that some days I dread having to go to school and seeing a lot of the people, but then there’s those other people who I may not ever see or talk to again after this next month which is sad to think about,” he said.

Awiszus is going into the physical therapy program at UNK and, aside from wrestling, is thinking about other clubs and activities to join.

“I’m going into their physical therapy program because that’s what I work for (in Gering),” he said. “Other than that, I’ve thought about joining their student-athlete advisory committee. I'm going to try to join their FCA while I’m there.”

After finishing college, he hopes to come back to the western part of the state and work as a physical therapist, whether it’s on the athletic side or with other patients.

“I’m going to study physical therapy and hope I can come back west here but I would like to be more on the athletic side of physical therapy because of me personally being in there for different injuries,” Awiszus said. “I am definitely OK with working with other patients because that’s what I’ve gotten to do at Bluffs Physical Therapy.”

Awiszus will finish his time at Gering as part of the Bulldog track team and will graduate on May 14 before starting at UNK in the fall. On April 13, Awiszus was named the Class B NSWCA Scholarship Winner.

Wrestler of the Year: Jacob Awiszus, Gering

Coach of the Year: Jarred Berger, Gering

First Team

106 – Ashton Dane, Gering

113 – Creel Weber, Hemingford

120 – Grant Logsdon, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

126 – Austin Munier, Sidney

132 – Connor Whitely, Scottsbluff

138 – AJ Stone, Gering

145 – Quinn Bailey, Chadron

152 – Trey Schindler, Kimball

160 – Steven Menke, Bridgeport

170 – Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff

182 – Jacob Awiszus, Gering

195 – Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff

220 – Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering

285 – Will Baker, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

Second Team

106 – Nathaniel Barker, Bayard

113 – Chance Houser, Sidney

120 – Tory Picket Pin, Alliance

126 – Brock Barry, Bayard

132 – Kaleb Brothwell, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

138 – Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

145 – Trenton Carrizales, Bayard

152 – Kolton Kriha, Bayard

160 – Beau Lake, Bayard

170 – Teegan Schindler, Gordon-Rushville

182 – Cael Peters, Mitchell

195 – Taydon Gorsuch, Gering

220 – Theron Miller, Bayard

285 – Ryan Bickel, Chadron

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

