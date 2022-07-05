B&C falls to Regulators

In their second matchup of the season, the Gering B&C juniors played the Sheridan County First Security Regulators, losing 7-2 with the game ending after six innings.

The teams have one prior matchup this season, where the B&C juniors won 12-3 in Rushville against the junior regulators, this time out it would be Gordon-Rushville that came away with the victory.

B&C started the game off well, getting on the board with a Boston Gable line drive single that brought in Kelan Dunn in the bottom of the first inning. B&C extended their lead with an Isaiah Murillo single that brought in Colter Shellito.

After Carsen Mashek took over on the mound in the top of the third inning, the Regulators pulled ahead by scoring three runs in the top of the third inning.

B&C was unable to muster any more runs for the rest of the game, going scoreless in the final four innings of the contest.

“Right at the beginning of the game, we came out really hot and got a bit of a lead," B&C coach Grant Rimington said. "Then defensively we didn’t play our best ball and we put ourselves in kind of a hole down 7-2 and just kind of ran out of time there.”

B&C’s loss comes off of not being able to capitalize on opportunities. In the last inning, B&C managed to load the bases, but were unable to come away with any runs, ending the game by run rule.

“We got to give them credit, they made the plays with two outs, where we didn’t. That was kind of the story of the game, they made the plays and we didn’t and it kind of showed,” Rimington said.

B&C utilized three pitchers, Murillo, Rece Knight, and Mashek, with Mashek being credited with the loss.

Gordon 003 400 - 7 9 1

B&C 110 000 - 2 5 4

WP - Aydon McDonald

LP - Carsen Mashek

2B - Johnny Ziller, Caleb Heck (Gordon)