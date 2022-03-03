Back on top: SHS drill team wins state championship

The Scottsbluff High School drill team has a long history of winning, with 13 consecutive state high kick division championships. But in 2021, that streak came to an end after finishing in second place to Beatrice.

This year however, the drill team was able to make it back to the top, beating Beatrice for their 14th title in 15 years.

“I am so so proud of the girls for winning state, I was really proud of them last year, they were still runner-up. Our goal was to beat Beatrice or any other team this year and come home with the championship. So overall, I am so proud of how hard they have worked this year,” drill team director Angie Hinze said.

After a difficult 2020-2021 school year, both on and off the dance floor, they are glad to be back to some semblance of normalcy in 2022.

“I think this entire year has been memorable because last year was so difficult at school, with the drill team, being masked and not having spectators, not being able to go to Florida. So it’s exciting for the seniors to experience drill team as it has been for so many over the last thirty years,” Hinze said.

Hinze, along with co-director Tiffany Tabor Mackrill, have managed to cultivate winning ways in the drill team program since almost before the junior drill team members were in preschool.

“It is very exciting that we have established a program that is successful every year and it was very exciting to win again this year.Tiffany and I have always said that you can’t win at everything all the time, so last year was a great life lesson and it definitely motivated the girls this year,” Hinze said. “Tiffany and I have invested a lot of time and energy into this program so it is also really exciting for us when the girls feel success.”

In order to rebound from their second place finish, the members prepared even harder than normal to return to their winning ways come time for the state dance contest.

“We go through the dance routines in our heads and that helps a lot, to just go through it mentally. We also have a lot of practices, every single morning at 6:30 a.m.,” drill team member Vivien Fischer said.

Hinze attributes the preparation of the team to their almost year round practice schedule as well.

“I think it’s important to realize that the girls try out for the team in April and we start practice in May so we are practicing all year,” Hinze said. “So whether it’s for our state or nationals routine, or for the halftime performances, we practice five days a week all year, so the girls are very prepared.”

Because of the commitment the girls on the drill team make, the girls are very motivated amongst themselves as well.

“I think it’s just the culture we have established, we are all pretty good friends, so we go to practice every day to do well, not just for ourselves, but for each other and that’s a big motivator as well,” Jenna Sterling said.

The drill team has established themselves not only as a competitor at the state level, but as a constant presence at Bearcat football and basketball games as well.

“It’s a big commitment, but it is so fun to be in that environment and to have witnessed so many great sporting moments. I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Abigail Webb said.

“I also think it’s important to support our fellow athletes just like they support us at halftime, so I think it’s cool that we can give back as well,” Olivia Hilliard said.

Performing under the motto “One line one unit” the members of the SHS drill team have made many memories together.

“My favorite moment was at camp when turbo (Hinze) gave us all stuffed animals that represent our personalities, and I got a fox,” Sterling said.

Fischer’s favorite memory was the last football game of the 2021 season and the trip to and from Aurora.

Hilliard and Webb’s favorite memory was winning state in 2022 after finishing second in 2021.

“My favorite memory with drill team was winning state because last year, we put in so much work and it was heartbreaking to see our streak go. It was devastating as a team because we felt we were so close, had worked so hard for that moment, and all of a sudden it felt like everything we worked for was thrown out the window,” Webb said. “This year though, it just pushed us to work that much harder and it’s just that much more rewarding to win this year.”

The SHS drill team will be competing at the national dance competition in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 4.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

