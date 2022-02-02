Baker and Dedic coach third straight championship win

Western Nebraska Football Club’s (WNFC) U14 boys, coached by Jack Baker and Justin Dedic, brought home the silver division championship from the Winter Classic indoor tournament held Jan. 28 - 30 at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish, South Dakota.
The team ended their final game in a 2-2 tie and moved into the golden goal overtime battle. At the end of 6 minutes and removing all but two players, the score would remain in a tie. Play would then continue in a penalty kick shootout, resulting in each team scoring one goal to again, remain tied. Finally, after entering into a sudden death shoot out, the team would get the final goal to earn the win.
Baker and Dedic have coached three teams, each with different combinations of U14 boys to win championships at tournaments throughout January. Other WNFC teams will be in action in Wyoming and South Dakota in February.