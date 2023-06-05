CHADRON — Peltz Company Spartans (Alliance) captured the Chadron tournament with a perfect 4-0 mark in the two-day tournament over the weekend.

The Spartans defeated Valentine (12-0) to open the tourney on Saturday and then topped Chadron FNBO Nationals (8-5) late Saturday night. The Spartans also defeated Gering Platte Valley Companies (7-1) and Security First Regulators (Gordon) (6-2) on Sunday.

Alliance is now 10-2 overall

Alliance pitcher Ashton Ross struck out 11 against Gering and allowed five hits and a run. Ross, the Western Nebraska Community College freshman a year ago, also had three RBI.

Alliance scored single runs in the second and third innings and added four in the fifth for a 6-0 lead. Alliance added a single run in the sixth before Gering got on the scoreboard in the seventh as Mason Gaudreault doubled and scored on an error.

Tony Escamilla led Alliance with three this while Cody Galles and Kaden Ferguson both scored two runs.

Kellen Dunn led Gering with two hits, including a double.

Alliance finished the tournament with a win over Gordon. The Spartans scored four times in the first inning and never trailed after that. Alliance scored those four runs on just two singles by Ross and Tysen Brown.

Noah Wright got the complete-game win as he struck out 11 and allowed four hits. Aydon McDonald had two hits for Gordon.

Gordon finished 2-2 in the tournament. The Regulators’ beat Valentine 11-6 on Saturday. The Regulators finished with 13 hits, led by Jace Freeseman, who doubled twice and had three hits. Edwin Fillspipe and Hunter McDonald each had two hits.

Freeseman also got the win as he struck out nine in the complete-game

Gering finished with a 2-2 mark PVC opened play Sunday with a 10-3 win over Chadron.

Gering PVC trailed Chadron 3-1 after four innings, and went ahead with two runs in the fifth and seven in the seventh.

All of Gering’s runs in the seventh came with two outs Boston Gable and Isaiah Murillo both had run-scoring doubles to help Gering lead 10-3.

Gering finished with nine hits in the contest. Tanner Gartner had two hits including a triple with two RBI and two runs scored.

Chadron had just three hits in the contest, all singles.

Chadron then finished off the tournament falling to Valentine 9-5. Valentine then plated four in the third and two in the fourth for a 7-3 lead.

Chadron was led in scoring by Noah Brown with two singles and two runs scored.

WESTCO Zephyrs

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Zephyrs finished off the tournament with a 1-4 record.

On Friday, the Zephyrs fell to the Huron Tigers 11-7 and Cheyenne Post 6 11-1. WESTCO then dropped games to Lincoln Southwest (15-0) and the Colorado Rogue (9-6)

Southwest scored 13 runs in the fourth inning to end the game via the run rule. WESTCO had just two hits in the contest and both came from Moises Panduro.

WESTCO wrapped up the competitive tournament with a heartbreaking loss to the Rogue. Colorado jumped to a 6-0 lead after three innings before the Zephyrs found their offense with single runs in both the fourth and fifth.

Cortez Palomo started the fouth with a single before Adan Vargas was hit by a pitch. Palomo then scored on a two-out single by Gavin Baltz.

Panduro started the fifth with a single. WESTCO loaded the bases after two walks. Panduro scored on a double-play hit to make it 6-2..

WESTCO added three more in the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-5, before scoring a run in the seventh. Oscar Felix and Dawson Barrett started the sixth with back-to-back singles. With two outs, Panduro hit a ball that resulted in an error that scored both runs.

Panduro then scored on an Andon Pittman single.

Oscar Feliz led the Zephyrs with three singles. Panduro scored two runs in the contest.

WESTCO Express

The host Express went 1-1 in the Western Nebraska Pioneers tournament on Saturday, falling to Casper 7-2 before topping the Rapid City Post 22 Cadats 6-2.

The Express then fell to the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets on Sunday, 11-3. WESTON had a 3-2 lead in the first inning onr Traven Jackson had a 3-run home run.

It was the Express’ lone hit in the game.