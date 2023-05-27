Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GERING — The Western Nebraska Pioneers suffered their first defeat of the season Friday night.

The Cage Rats scored four runs in the first inning and then added nine more late to earn the 15-8 win at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Saturday’s game was postponed after the second inning due to inclement weather with the Pioneers leading 10-0. The game will be part of a doubleheader on Sunday with the first pitch at 3 p.m.

Western Nebraska trailed 4-0 early on Friday but sliced the lead in half with two runs in the fourth on a Aidan Orr home run.

The Cage Rats, out of Denver, answered with two runs in the fifth to go up 6-2. The Pioneers scored twice in the bottom half of the frame. The Pioneers then cut the deficit to a run in the seventh.

The Cage Rats added five runs in the eighth to go up 11-5 and added four more in the ninth.

The Pioneers were outhit in the contest 13-8.

Koy Carpenter went 3-for-5 to lead the Pioneers with a double and a run scored.

Garret Esposito had two hits, and Orr and Lang each had two RBI. Garrett Fisher scored two runs.