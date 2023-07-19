ALLIANCE — Gering’s run in the Class B state junior legion baseball tournament came to an end Tuesday night.

Seward beat B & C Steel 6-3 in an elimination game at Bower-Shankland Field.

Seward advanced to the title game Wednesday, having to beat undefeated Wahoo twice to capture the championship. Wahoo moved into the championship round with a win over Holdrege.

Kelan Dunn drove in two runs for Gering, which finished the season with a 16-9-1 mark.

Rece Knight pitched four innings for B & C Steel.

Gering was eliminated after two straight wins, which followed an opening-game loss to Waverly.

B & C Steel rebounded with a win over Alliance on Sunday and then Lincoln Christian on Monday.

Isaiah Murillo had three hits in the 7-3 win over Lincoln Christian. B & C Steel took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the fifth and added two more runs in the sixth.

Summer college baseball

GERING — The Pioneers fell to the Denver Roughriders 6-0 on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Oregon Trail Park.

Denver’s Gunnar Pike held the Pioneers to four hits over seven innings He outpitched Western Nebraska’s Connor Pike, who struck out a dozen Roughrider batters before he left the game in the seventh inning.

The teams complete the series on Thursday before the Pioneers hit the road for a weekend series against the Hays Larks.

The Pioneers are then scheduled for road series against Liberal and Dodge City.

Nowaczyk changes his commitment to Huskers

One of the state’s top pitchers plans to play college baseball at Nebraska.

Elkhorn North’s Colin Nowaczyk, who helped the Wolves repeat as Class B champions, announced his commitment to NU on Wednesday morning. A 2024 commit, Nowaczyk had previously been committed to Creighton.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder finished 9-0 this season — with a .39 earned-run average — for Elkhorn North. He batted .322, as well. In his varsity high school career, Nowaczyk is 16-1 with a 1.07 ERA with 139 strikeouts to 40 walks.

— Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald