The Gering Platte Valley Companies opened its eastern Nebraska College World Series schedule Thursday with a 10-6 win over Broken Bow that went nine innings.

In addition, the Peltz Company Spartans of Alliance fell to Malcom 9-1 in the same tournament, while the WESTCO Zephyrs were scheduled to open play Friday against Nebraska City.

Broken Bow led Gering 3-0 after three innings, and PVC tied the game with three runs in the fourth. Isaiah Murillo singled in Boston Gable with the first run with two outs and then Tanner Gartner doubled in two more runs.

Broken Bow scored a run in the fifth before Gering tied the game 4-4 in the top of the seventh. Gartner earned a lead-off walk.stole second and third and scored on a groundout by Jackson Howard to tie the game.

Gering added six runs in the ninth. Murillo scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Gering loaded the bases once more and then Barron Williams scored on a fielder’s choice.

Gable was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Ryan Johnston added a three-run triple for a 10-4 lead.

Gartner, Johnson, and Murillo each had two hits for PVC.

Carter Reisig picked up the win as he pitched the ninth inning. Gering was scheduled to face Aurora on Friday and Blair on Saturday.

Alliance also dropped a 9-1 decision to Malcolm on Thursday. It was the team’s first loos in 16 games.

Malcolm took control with four runs in the second inning. Derek Erickson surrendered a run on just three hits in five innings.

Tyzen Brown had two of Alliance’s hit, including a solo home run.

Gering B&C Steel team earned a big 12-2 win over Broken Bow in a junior legion matchup .

The Gering juniors led from start to finish, scoring four runs in the first and two in the third for a 6-0 lead.

Broken Bow scored two runs in the bottom of the third, but Gering added four in the fourth and two in the fifth for the 12-2 win.

Isaiah Murillo and Ryland Ray each had two hits for Gering. Murillo scored twice in the game while Ray scored three times.

The WESTCO Express dropped a pair of games to Mount Michael Benedictine, 8-5 and 8-0. The Express are scheduled to face Nebraska City on Friday and then wrap up the College World Series trip on Sunday in Lexington.

WESTCO scored three first-inning runs and led 4-2 after three innings in the opening game.

Mount Michael scored two in the second to make it 3-2. and moved ahead for good with six runs in the fourth.

Oscar Felix had three hits with two runs scored to lead the Express, while Ryan Hinman had two hits and four RBI, including a home run.

Mount Michael scored runs in five of the six innings in the second game to complete the sweep.

The Express had just three hits in the contest, all singles.