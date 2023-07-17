ALLIANCE — Gering remained alive in the Class B junior legion baseball state tournament with a win over host Alliance in an elimination game Sunday afternoon.

B & C Steel got a strong pitching performance from Bo Gable, and moved into a Monday afternoon matchup with Lincoln Christian, which was being played as the Star-Herald went to press.

Gable struck out 10 Alliance batters in the win, and Kelan Dunn and Lukah Schwery both had RBI for Gering.

Both Alliance and Gering lost opening round matchups in the double-elimination tournament on Saturday. Gering fell to Waverly 10-0, and Seward knocked off Alliance 11-4.

Wahoo and Seward are the lone undefeated teams in the field through the opening two days of play. Those teams were scheduled to play each other on Monday night.

The state tournament is scheduled to run through Wednesday.

Two Scottsbluff teams had their seasons come to and end in tournament play over the weekend.

The WESTCO Zephyrs fell to host Grand Island 5-4 on Sunday and was eliminated in Class A7 legion tournament play at Ryder Park.

Grand Island broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the sixth inning. WESTCO trailed 3-0 after two innings but scored four times in the third to take the lead. Grand Island tied the score with a run in fourth.

Gavin Baltz had two of the Zephyrs hits in the season-ending loss. Adan Vargas and Andon Pittman both had RBI in the game.

Cameron Meyer took the loss for WESTCO.

WESTCO was held to two hits in a 15-0 loss to Grand Island Home Federal on Friday, a game that went just four innings due to the. Grand Island scored five runs in the second inning to build a 6-0 lead and then put the game away with nine runs in the fourth.

The Zephyrs committed four errors in the loss.

The WESTCO Express also had its season come to an end on Sunday, with a 7-1 loss to Grand Island in the junior legion district tournament in North Platte. The Express were shut out until the seventh inning as Micai Villagrana had the lone RBI in the game.

Grand Island took the lead for good with two runs in the first inning, and added single runs in both the third and fourth. Grand Island then broke the game open with three runs in the sixth.

College summer baseball

The Western Nebraska Pioneers earned a series win with a 4-3 walk-off win over the North Platte Plainsmen on Sunday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.

Brad Hollock scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning as the Pioneers won two of the three games in the weekend series.

Cam Schneider pitched one inning in relief to get the win. Jacob Mallozzi pitched the first five innings of the matchup.

The Plainsmen rallied from a 3-0 deficit to force the game into extra innings.

North Platte also beat the Pioneers 2-1 on Saturday night in a game which play was delayed a half-hour in the top of the eighth inning due to lightning in the area.

Garrett Fisher’s two-run double snapped a tie game on Friday and helped the Pioneers to a 5-3 win on Friday in the series opener.

The Pioneers were off on Monday but are scheduled to open a three-game series against the Denver Roughriders on Tuesday. The first game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start.

Western Nebraska is then scheduled for a weekend road series against the Hays Larks.