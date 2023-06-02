RAPID CITY, S.D. – The WESTCO Zephyrs captured their first win of the season in walk-off fashion Thursday during the Rapid City, South Dakota, legion baseball tournament.

The Zephyrs, who beat the Canon City (Colorado) Tigers 8-7, then fell to the Huron (South Dakota) Tigers 11-7 on Friday.

WESTCO wraps up pool play Saturday with two games. The Zephyrs face Cheyenne Post 6 at 2 p.m. and Lincoln Southwest at 4:30 p.m. WESTCO will then play one more game on Sunday.

WESTCO and Canon City went back-and-forth as the Zephyrs led 3-0 after two innings. Blake Grasmick and Moises Panduro led off by drawing walks and both scored on a Cortez Palomo double.

Palomo scored the third run on a balk.

Canon City came back with three in the third to tie the game, but the Zephyrs added four in the bottom of the frame to grab a 7-3 lead.

Canon then plated two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game.

The game stayed tied until the ninth. Panduro started things as he reached on a one-out error. Palomo and Dawson Barrett followed with singles to load the bases.

Sabastian Martinez then earned a seven-pitch walk for the game-winner.

Canon City outhit WESTCO 12-9. WESTCO was led by Palomo with three hits including a double, three RBI and two runs scored.

Moises Panduro picked up the win on the mound, tossing the final two innings in allowing just one hit and striking out one.

The Zephyrs led Huron Tigers 5-2 before giving up nine late-inning runs.

Huron scored first with two runs in the opening inning, but WESTCO answered with four in the bottom of the frame. Adan Vargas and Grasmick each earned walks. With two outs, Palomo and Oscar Felix had 2-out run-scoring singles. Barrett then had a run-scoring triple.

WESTCO added another run in the second to lead 5-2 when Pittman singled in Vargas.

Both teams added a single run in the fourth, and Huron scored four times in the fifth to lead 7-6. WESTCO tied the game with a run in the bottom of the inning. Grasmick singled and scored on a Felix sacrifice fly.

Huron came right back to score three runs in the sixth and a single run in the seventh.

WESTCO and Huron each had eight hits in the contest. Palomo and Barrett each had two hits. Barrett had a triple with an RBI. Oscar Felix had two RBI in the game while Vargas had two runs scored.

NW Pioneers 13,

Hays Larks 1

GERING – Aidan Orr has never been this far away from home, and the recent high school graduate is making a name for himself in the summer collegiate league for the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

Orr, had a home run and four RBI in the five-inning win Friday night.

“We played great today,” Orr said. “We pitched really well. Played good defense. Hit the ball. We played a great game today.”

Orr's had one hit but it was a big one. His three-run home run in the first inning gave the Pioneers a 4-0 they would build on.

“It was great (to get that home run),” Orr said. “It was real fun.”

In four games this season, Orr has two home runs, six RBI, four runs scored, a double, and has walked four times. He has a .364 batting average.

He also is a recent graduate from Indian Creek High School in Wintersville, Ohio, and will attend Oakland University this fall.

His first home of the season came against the Cage Rats and Friday night he blasted his second home run of the young season. He is thankful to be playing for the Pioneers.

“It is really fun and really good to see good competition,” Orr said about playing in the summer collegiate league. “This will be giving me some great experience for college ball.”

The Pioneers scored five runs in the first inning with Orr’s home run the big hit and then added eight runs in the second inning to lead 13-0 after two innings.

Landon Murray picked up the win on the hill, going all five innings in scattering five hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Brad Hallock led the Pioneers with two hits with three RBI. Koy Carpenter scored three runs with two RBI.