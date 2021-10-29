Battle Creek holds off Cardinals' rally to win 28-20

The Cardinals blunted Amick’s first quarterback sneak, but he scored on his second attempt.

The Braves dominated the remainder of the first half. They went 54 yards in 10 plays during their second possession and scored on sophomore Trent Uhlir’s six-yard run on fourth down with 8:24 left in the second quarter.

Moments later, Battle Creek’s Korbyn Battershaw intercepted Alcorn’s pass and returned it about five yards to the Chadron 17. After two rushing plays gained only a yard, Amick hooked up with Roger Mieure for the touchdown pass that made the score 21-6.

Aided by a facemask penalty against Battle Creek, the Cardinals had possession of the ball most of the remainder of the half, but after reaching the Braves’ 24, three passes fall incomplete to end threat.

Battle Creek got first possession in the second half and mounted a 76-yard scoring drive. Uhlir, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore, carried the ball the first six times for 56 yard as the deep back on the Braves’ Maryland I formation, punching the ball to the Chadron 10.

A holding call set the Braves back 10 yards but they scored three plays later on a six-yard run by Logan Roberts, who also kicked all four extra points for his team.