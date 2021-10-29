Battle Creek holds off Cardinals' rally to win 28-20

Battle Creek unleashed a strong running game and completed all six of its passes while edging the previously undefeated Chadron Cardinals 28-20 during a Class C-1 playoff game hosted by the Cardinals on Friday afternoon.
Although Chadron scored first, the Braves took a 28-6 lead early in the third period. However, after that, the Cardinals claimed three fumbles that helped make it a one possession game and kept the overflow crowd entertained to the very end.
The Cardinals’ second half surge drew favorable comments from both coaches.
”You played one heck of a game. You could have rolled over, but kept hustling and played hard. I’m proud of you,” Chadron Coach Mike Lecher told his downhearted players.
Battle Creek’s Andrew Carlson had a similar comment about the Cardinals.
“Chadron has a very good team. I have a lot of respect for them. They could have folded, but they didn’t. They showed a lot of character.”
The Cardinals scored on the game’s opening possession when wide receiver Seth Gaswick got behind the Battle Creek secondary and hauled in a 56-yard pass from quarterback Justus Alcorn.
The Braves immediately answered with a 65-yard drive that was entirely on the ground until quarterback Dylan Amick hit tight end Cameron Blain with a 17-yard pass. Blaine made the catch just shy of the goal line and hung on for dear life while Gaswick wrestled him for possession.
The Cardinals blunted Amick’s first quarterback sneak, but he scored on his second attempt.
The Braves dominated the remainder of the first half. They went 54 yards in 10 plays during their second possession and scored on sophomore Trent Uhlir’s six-yard run on fourth down with 8:24 left in the second quarter.
Moments later, Battle Creek’s Korbyn Battershaw intercepted Alcorn’s pass and returned it about five yards to the Chadron 17. After two rushing plays gained only a yard, Amick hooked up with Roger Mieure for the touchdown pass that made the score 21-6.
Aided by a facemask penalty against Battle Creek, the Cardinals had possession of the ball most of the remainder of the half, but after reaching the Braves’ 24, three passes fall incomplete to end threat.
Battle Creek got first possession in the second half and mounted a 76-yard scoring drive. Uhlir, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore, carried the ball the first six times for 56 yard as the deep back on the Braves’ Maryland I formation, punching the ball to the Chadron 10.
A holding call set the Braves back 10 yards but they scored three plays later on a six-yard run by Logan Roberts, who also kicked all four extra points for his team.
The Cardinals were forced to punt early in their initial second half possession, but two plays after completing a 26-yard pass to Roberts, the Braves fumbled. Gaswick claimed the ball and took it 68 yards while making some nifty cuts to avoid being tackled before he was finally stopped at the five-yard line. Dunbar scored two plays later from the one. Alcorn’s pass to Xander Provance gave the Cards a two-point conversion.
Just three plays after receiving the ensuing kickoff, Battle Creek lost the ball again when defensive tackle Ryan Bickel stripped it from Amick’s grasp and recovered at the visitors’ 13. However, the Cardinals could not cash in on the golden opportunity, and gave up the ball on fourth down at the five.
Battle Creek opened the fourth quarter on its own 14-yard line and picked up three first downs while reaching midfield. The Braves fumbled again when Provance jarred the ball from the running back and Gaswick claimed it at the Cards’ 43.
A pass interference call against Battle Creek helped keep the ensuing drive alive, and two plays later Alcorn threw a 38-yard pass that freshman Quinn Bailey turned into six points while making a sliding grab in the end zone with 5:34 left to play.
While the Cardinals missed the extra point for the second time, they had made things interesting.
A holding penalty helped stymie the Braves on their ensuing possession, but a 50-yard punt put the Cardinals deep in their own territory with less than three minutes left to play. A 17-yard pass from Alcorn to Gaswick gave the Cards a first down at the Battle Creek 36, but an intentional grounding penalty and a holding call stymied the drive as the clock was running down.
Paced by Uhlir’s 22 carries for 132 yards, 100 of them in the second half, Battle Creek rushed for 223 yards and passed for 86 on Amick’s six-of-six marksmanship. The Cardinals rushed for just 38 yards, but gained 126 yards on their six completions.