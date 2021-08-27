Battle of the Bulldogs: Alliance comes out on top

Thursday night’s matchup between the Gering and Alliance Bulldogs proved to be a back-and-forth contest. The match went five sets with Alliance taking the first, fourth and fifth sets while Gering took the second and third.
With both teams opening their season, energy was high and both teams were hoping to start the season strong with a win.
In the first set, Alliance started out the scoring and never gave up winning 25-19. Amauri Browning of Alliance led the scoring in the first set with six kills.
In the second and third sets, Gering attacked and defended well against Alliance. Maddie Ray scored five times in the second set to help Gering win 25-23.
In the third set, Gering played more all-around volleyball taking a more decisive win. Emma Wood had four kills in the third set to propel Gering to a 22-17 victory.
The end of the game belonged to Alliance as they finished the stronger of the two teams taking the fourth and fifth sets.
The fourth set saw Alliance swing the momentum of the game in their favor taking a 25-15 win. Alliance went on a scoring run that saw them score the last six points of the set.
Alliance rode the success of their scoring run to end the fourth set and kept the momentum in their favor, taking a commanding 15-9 win, with many of the points coming off Gering errors. Alliance’s leading scorer was Browning with eleven kills.
With this win, Alliance takes its first season opener in several years.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Alliance head coach Jessica Kaiser said. “They worked really hard mentally and physically, and they really became a team tonight.”
Despite going down multiple sets early on, Alliance was able to rally as a team and recover to finish the game strong.
“I think the girls really got down on themselves after making a few errors, but I’m glad they were able to buckle down mentally to pull themselves out,” Kaiser said.
With this win in the bag, Alliance will face Rapid City Christian Aug. 31. at home. Gering will play the same day but will be on the road as they travel to Torrington.