Bauer, Tanquary lead Raiders to team titles

Sidney’s Cameron Bauer and Talissa Tanquary claimed individual titles as the Red Raiders swept the boys and girls titles at the Gering Cross Country Invite on Friday, Sept. 3 at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

In both the varsity races, as well as both team titles, the Raiders took all the first place medals available.

The boys race was a tough fought battle between Bauer and Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron. Bauer managed to pull away in the final kilometer.

“It feels good to win, we’ve worked hard all summer, and in the week leading up to this, so it feels good to come out here and perform well,” Bauer said.

Tanquary was able to create some separation in the girls race as she pulled away for the win.

“I felt really good, it was really tough, but I gave it my all and got my personal best time,” Tanquary said.

Both the girls and boys Red Raiders teams managed to win the overall titles as well as wracking up the shortest total time between all of their runners.