Bauer, Tanquary lead Raiders to team titles

Sidney’s Cameron Bauer and Talissa Tanquary claimed individual titles as the Red Raiders swept the boys and girls titles at the Gering Cross Country Invite on Friday, Sept. 3 at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
In both the varsity races, as well as both team titles, the Raiders took all the first place medals available.
The boys race was a tough fought battle between Bauer and Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron. Bauer managed to pull away in the final kilometer.
“It feels good to win, we’ve worked hard all summer, and in the week leading up to this, so it feels good to come out here and perform well,” Bauer said.
Tanquary was able to create some separation in the girls race as she pulled away for the win.
“I felt really good, it was really tough, but I gave it my all and got my personal best time,” Tanquary said.
Both the girls and boys Red Raiders teams managed to win the overall titles as well as wracking up the shortest total time between all of their runners.
“The teams were really motivated after last week, and we had a hard week of practice. We’re a team that loves hills, we run really well on hills and both teams were excited coming into today,” Sidney coach Donna Wiedeburg said.
The Gering cross country course, characterized by its hilly landscape and scorching hot weather, was unusually cool.
“It was amazing, the weather was like a gift — the light rain that was here this morning. It was nice and cool and being able to (race on) one of our favorite courses was spectacular. I think that attributes to the results we got today,” Weideburg said.
Next up for area teams is the Chadron State College’s Liberty Bell Invite on Sat. Sept 11.