Bayard defeats Sioux County to remain unbeaten

On Saturday morning, the Bayard Tigers volleyball team hosted the Sioux County Indians, winning the match in four sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14.

The Tigers started out the game well, with a 10-1 run to start the first set, ultimately winning the frame 25-15.

“I’m going to give credit to Sioux County, they’re a great team. Our defense kind of let up a little bit, but we were able to get back and play defense, but I’m really proud of our girls,” Bayard coach Tabitha Unzicker said.

After taking the win in the second set, Sioux County was able to hold off the sweep, taking the third set in a back and forth set of play, with both teams taking sizable leads.

“It all came back to our defense,” Unzicker said. “We struggled with it in that third set and staying low and moving our feet. We just kind of got comfortable with where we were instead of trying to push more.”

Ultimately, Bayard was able to brush the third set loss aside and win the fourth set handily, remaining undefeated on the season at 5-0.

With five games under their belt, and having won all of them, the Tigers feel confident in where they are as a team, but still have room to improve.

“I feel like we still have a long way to go for what we want,” Unzicker said. “At this point in the season though, I think we’re right where we want to be, continuing to just grow as a team and as leaders on the court.”

Bayard will be back in action when they host Mitchell on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Sioux County will also be in action on Sept. 13 when they travel to Minatare.