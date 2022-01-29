Bayard drops a pair to rival Bridgeport

Bridgeport came into Bayard and left with a pair of wins. The Lady Tigers would fall in the first game 63-32, while the boys lost 58-48 in the nightcap.
The Lady Tigers came out playing high-energy defense and were able to hold the Bulldogs to eight points in the first quarter. Bayard, however, was unable to capitalize and saw themselves down 8-2 after the first frame.
Bayard tried to keep pace with Bridgeport, but the Lady Bulldogs proved to be too much. Bridgeport would push their lead to 19 at the end of the half to lead 29-10.
The Lady Tigers tried to claw their way back in the second half, but couldn’t get enough stops. Bayard would be outscored by 12 points. The Lady Tigers would go on to drop the contest 63-32. Bayard’s record moves to 14-5 on the season.
The Lady Tigers were led by Lexi Fiscus in scoring, with 10 points. Scarlett Norman and Joslyn Hopkins both pitched in eight points.
The boys came was a highly contested affair that was competitive throughout. Both teams started the game playing great defense. Bridgeport would take the early lead and after one, the score was 10-9.
The Tigers would make some unforced errors in the second frame, to help the Bulldogs take an 11 point lead into the break.
Bayard started to inch their way back into the game by playing great team defense. They would get within six points four times in the second half.
The Tigers had a chance to trim the lead to a single possession, however, Bridgeport held strong. Bridgeport would knock down some late-game free throws to take the 58-48 win.
Ben Sauer was the leading scorer for Bayard with 17 points. Trent Marquez knocked down 14, while Garret Hopkins dropped nine.
The Tigers will host the first round of the WTC tournament Thursday with the girls tipping off at 5:00 p.m. and the boys following.
Girls Game
Bridgeport 8 21 18 16 - 63
Bayard 2 8 11 11 - 32
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 21, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 18, Brooklyn Mohrman 8, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 7, Mackenzie Liakos 5, Ellie Cline 4.
BAYARD
Lexi Fiscus 10, Scarlett Norman 8, Joslyn Hopkins 8, Dani Harter 4, Riley Hopkins 2.
Boys Game
Bridgeport 10 18 16 14 - 58
Bayard 9 8 16 15 - 48