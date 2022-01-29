Bayard drops a pair to rival Bridgeport

Bridgeport came into Bayard and left with a pair of wins. The Lady Tigers would fall in the first game 63-32, while the boys lost 58-48 in the nightcap.

The Lady Tigers came out playing high-energy defense and were able to hold the Bulldogs to eight points in the first quarter. Bayard, however, was unable to capitalize and saw themselves down 8-2 after the first frame.

Bayard tried to keep pace with Bridgeport, but the Lady Bulldogs proved to be too much. Bridgeport would push their lead to 19 at the end of the half to lead 29-10.

The Lady Tigers tried to claw their way back in the second half, but couldn’t get enough stops. Bayard would be outscored by 12 points. The Lady Tigers would go on to drop the contest 63-32. Bayard’s record moves to 14-5 on the season.

The Lady Tigers were led by Lexi Fiscus in scoring, with 10 points. Scarlett Norman and Joslyn Hopkins both pitched in eight points.

The boys came was a highly contested affair that was competitive throughout. Both teams started the game playing great defense. Bridgeport would take the early lead and after one, the score was 10-9.