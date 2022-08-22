Bayard falls to Gering JV

Both coaches from Bayard and the Gering junior varsity teams were pleased with how their teams played despite the final score of 21-4 in favor of the Gering squad.

For Bayard, it is their first year of softball and head coach Steven Posey thought his team played better than they did over the weekend.

“I thought we played defense very well today,” Posey said. “We actually played defense better today than we did over the weekend. We did a good job of understanding where we had to throw it, when we had to throw it, and we even picked some kids off because we are starting to be more aggressive throwing to the bases and picking them off.”

Posey added that it isn’t a matter of what the score is during the early part of the season, it is just getting these girls some experience on the diamond. He was pleased with his leadoff hitter Ashley Garza, who is in her first year of playing softball.

“We told the kids we don’t ever care about the score of the game this year; it is more about building up their IQ, building up their confidence,” Posey said. “We hit the ball very well today. We made sure we put pressure on them. Our leadoff hitter, it is literally her first four games of playing a softball game in her life. She is a slapper and she did an excellent job today. I couldn’t be happier of these girls."

Gering coach Jared Michaelson said he thought they played well and it was a good game for his squad to get experience for the young Bullpups.

“I thought we did really well,” Michaelson said. “We had a lot of girls that we wanted to rotate in and get some experience and I thought they all did a good job. For the first game of the year against a Bayard varsity team, I thought they played really well.”

Michaelson said this game can only make these girls better in the long run playing the higher competition.

“The younger girls have to get the experience. This is our feeder program into our varsity program,” Michaelson said. “The more experience we get from those younger girls, the better we will be in the long run. So, it is valuable.”

Both teams got big base hits and did some nice things. Bayard got things going in the top of the first as lead-off hitter Ashley Garza laid down a bunt that hit the third base bag for a single. Bayard couldn’t get anything out of the inning.

Gering came back with 11 runs in the bottom of the first on just four hits. After one out, the next two batters registered walks. Then Cayden Arntt had a run-scoring single to score the first run. Gering led 5-0 with two outs and the bases loaded. That was when Makayla Michaelson had a 3-run double to make it 8-0.

The next batter, Brylee Enlow followed with a single to score Michaelson. With two on, Kaylee Kinnan came through with a 2-run double for the 11-0 lead. Bayard got out of the inning as the Tigers got the third out as Scarlett Norman threw the ball to pitcher Haley Edmunds to catch the runner stealing home.

Bayard had something going in the second as Lilie Posey reached on an error and then Brooklyn Seng doubled to put two runners in scoring position, but that was where they were stranded.

Gering only scored one run in the second inning as the Tigers played strong defense. Angelina Campos led off with a walk followed by a single by Maiya Ostlie. Campos would later score on a throwing error for the 12-0 lead.

Bayard’s offense came alive in the third inning. With one out, Taya Kappen doubled followed by a run-scoring single by Garza. Jenna Flores then got on with a single and then Lilie Posey singled in both runs to make it 12-4.

Gering answered with nine runs in the bottom of the third. Avah Hessler led off with a walk and then Kloee Peters singled. With two outs, Campos reached on an error and then later, Raquel Perez scored two with a single. There were several walks in between, Peters got a single to score another run.

Peters led the Gering hitting attack with two singles, two runs scored and a RBI. No other Gering player had more than one hit in the contest. The Bulldogs finished with eight hits overall.

Bayard had seven hits in the contest. Garza led the way with two hits, a run scored, and a RBI.

Bayard will have the rest of the week off and will play a doubleheader at Hershey next Monday. The Gering JV will face Scottsbluff JV in the first game of a twinbill at Gering on Thursday.

Bayard 004 - 4 9 2

Gering JV (11)19 - 21 8 1

WP-Brylee Enlow

LP-Shayleigh West

2B-Gering (Makayla Michaelson), Bayard (Brooklyn Seng, Taya Kappen)