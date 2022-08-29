Bayard falls twice to Hershey

HERSHEY — The Hershey softball team collected 14 hits and pitchers Jordyn Messersmith and Olivia Moorhead pitched three-innings each as the Panthers swept the Bayard Tigers 15-3 and 13-1 on Monday in Hershey.

“It’s just really exciting to see their biggest winning streak,” Hershey coach Brittney Stenger said. “Two wins in a row. We haven’t achieved that yet, so it’s just kind of a good feeling for everybody.”

Messersmith struck out six batters and allowed three runs off four hits in the first game, and Moorhead struck out eight batters and gave up a run and a hit in the second game.

“They did awesome tonight,” Stenger said. “They’ve started switching games a little bit, but they both did a really good job tonight.”

Alyssa Quiroga and Clara Denny each had two hits and two RBIs each in the first game for Hershey. Jaycie Reitz and Gabriella Sundstrom also had two RBIs each in the win.

Karlee Denny and Clara Denny each had two RBIs in the second game, and Moorhead had two hits and reached base on a walk.

“That’s good to see,” Stenger said. “They’ve all been in a little bit of a slump, so to see them come around today, that’s good to see.”

Bayard’s Shayleigh West had three hits across both games, including Bayard’s lone hit in the second game. Scarlett Norman and Lillie Posey combined for three RBIs.

“I think pitching-wise, we pitched a lot better than we had been,” Bayard coach Steven Posey said. “Our two pitchers haven’t pitched competitively in about 14 months. They threw a lot more strikes today. Defensive-wise, we have to get better at understanding where we’re going, understanding what play we’re doing and just talking, which comes with experience.”

In both games, Bayard scored a run in the top of the first inning. In the first game, Posey hit an RBI single, and in the second, Norman hit a sacrifice fly to second.

And in both games, Hershey responded with an offensive flurry. The Panthers scored seven in the first inning of the first game and sent 12 batters to the plate.

Hershey added five more in the second to make it a 12-1 game. Bayard scored twice in the top of the third to push the score to 12-3, but the Panthers scored the final three runs thanks in part to a throwing error to close the game at 15-3.

In the second game, Hershey scored four in the first inning and eight in the second. The Panthers kept Bayard off the board the rest of the game, then scored the game-ending run when Kaley Castillo went home on a throw down to second base.

“I think it’s a big confidence boost that they needed, just because we haven’t been to this point before,” Stenger said. “I keep reminding them we were in that same position last year, and that first year is hard for everybody, but I think it was good for them to feel that today.”