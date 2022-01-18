Bayard girls advance in MAC Tourney

BAYARD – The Bayard girls used their depth and off set a Creek Valley team that battled each possession in earning a 67-21 win in the opening round of the Minuteman Activities Conference tournament Tuesday in Bayard.

The Tigers advance to the semifinals Thursday in Bridgeport as they will face Leyton. Leyton was a 60-17 winner over Minatare Tuesday. The other semifinal will pit top-seed South Platte against Garden County. That game will be played at 4:30 p.m. while the Bayard and Leyton game will start at 8 p.m. Garden County advanced with a 60-25 win over Potter-Dix while the South Platte and Banner County game was canceled and South Platte advances to the semi-finals.

Bayard coach Zach Nesbitt said they played well at times considering they were trying new plays.

“I think we were up and down tonight a little bit,” Nesbitt said. “We tried to work on a lot of different things tonight, so I think I threw a lot to my girls then in the past. They responded really well with all that. We were just trying to work on some defensive sets and defensive moves and really finishing strong at the bucket.”