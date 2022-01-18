Bayard girls advance in MAC Tourney

BAYARD – The Bayard girls used their depth and off set a Creek Valley team that battled each possession in earning a 67-21 win in the opening round of the Minuteman Activities Conference tournament Tuesday in Bayard.
The Tigers advance to the semifinals Thursday in Bridgeport as they will face Leyton. Leyton was a 60-17 winner over Minatare Tuesday. The other semifinal will pit top-seed South Platte against Garden County. That game will be played at 4:30 p.m. while the Bayard and Leyton game will start at 8 p.m. Garden County advanced with a 60-25 win over Potter-Dix while the South Platte and Banner County game was canceled and South Platte advances to the semi-finals.
Bayard coach Zach Nesbitt said they played well at times considering they were trying new plays.
“I think we were up and down tonight a little bit,” Nesbitt said. “We tried to work on a lot of different things tonight, so I think I threw a lot to my girls then in the past. They responded really well with all that. We were just trying to work on some defensive sets and defensive moves and really finishing strong at the bucket.”
It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team as the Storm, with just one senior, two juniors and eight sophomores and freshmen on the team, made the Tigers earn every point. The difference in the game was Bayard’s length and defensive tenacity that generated some steals and easy lay-ups.
“We have a length for us that we really try to use and try to get some good things with,” Nesbitt said. “We would like to get playing a little bit more man-to-man and get more defensive sets, and then we really needed to slow down and run a half-court offense.”
It took awhile for either team to score in the first quarter when finally Bayard’s Lexi Fiscus scored about two minutes into the game. Bayard led 6-0 before Creek Valley’s Ella Whiting hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 4:10 to play. After that, the Tigers used their length and went on a 16-0 run to lead 22-3 after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw Creek Valley score early and trailed 28-7. Then the Tigers went on an 11-0 run to lead 39-7 and led 42-8 at halftime.
The third quarter saw a much closer eight minutes as Bayard only outscored Creek Valley 16-10. Bayard led 50-13 before Whiting had a field goal and then Jordan Bocock hit a three. Bayard led 58-18 after three frames.
The fourth quarter was a running clock and Bayard outscored Creek Valley 9-3 to get the win.
Bayard had two in double figures led by Dani Harter with 14 followed by Joslyn Hopkins with 12. Lexi Fiscus had nine while Danika Hassel had eight and Cambree Schmaltz had seven.
Creek Valley was led by sophomore Ella Whiting with 11.
Nesbitt said this is a good tournament to be a part of as it will get them ready for the Western Trails tourney in three weeks. His team is ready for Leyton, which will give them a test.
“They have some good ball players. The biggest thing I tell my girls each time is we are going to focus on defense, we are going to focus on the tempo, and we have to do the little things to win big ball games,” he said. “It is a good conference for us to be in and this is a good conference for us to get going in a little bit. We are excited to go play against a Leyton and a Bridgeport (in the WTC) and get us to the next round.”
Creek Valley 3 5 10 3 – 21
Bayard 22 20 16 9 – 67
CREEK VALLEY
Ella Whiting 11, Chloa Ningen 3, Anna Speirs 3, Karsyn Burgman 2, ordan Bocock 2.
BAYARD
Dani Harter 14, Joslyn Hopkins 12, Lexi Fiscus 9, Danika Hassel 8, Cambree Schmaltz 7, Scarlett Norman 6, Kierra Miller 4, Tayley Streeks 3, Jordyn Neiger 2, Ashley Garza 2.