Bayard girls, Gordon-Rushville boys win WTC

MORRILL – Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Freeseman won three events while Bayard girls Danika Hassel, Dani Harter, and Cambree Schmaltz each won twice to help their teams to the WTC conference title Tuesday at Morrill High School.

The Bayard girls took home the WTC conference title by 50 points over their closest competitor Morrill. The Tigers racked up 136 points followed by Morrill with 86 and Gordon-Rushville in third with 79.

The rest of the girl’s scoring saw Mitchell finish fourth with 69, just edging Hemingford, who finished with 68 points. Bridgeport finished with 56 points and Kimball had 31.

The boys’ race was a little closer as the Mustangs won the conference title with 138 points over second-place Mitchell with 124 points. Bayard finished third with 93.5 points followed by Bridgeport with 78, Morrill with 54, then Hemingford with 23 and Kimball with 7.5 points.

The Bridgeport boys and girls won the junior high WTC titles with the Bridgeport boys collecting 131 points over Mitchell’s 117. The junior high girls’ title went to Bridgeport with 111 points, just 14 points over second-place Mitchell.

“I think everyone came out ready to compete,” Harter said about the Bayard girls winning the conference title. “We had some PRs and our hard work paid off.”

Bayard won the WTC conference with plenty of depth throughout the events and Harter said that depth is paying off for the Tigers.

“Depth is important for Bayard because it shows what we will accomplish in the future,” Harter said.

Harter said that depth for Bayard saw several compete in different events.

“I would like to say that a few of our girls were put into events that they wouldn’t normally compete in and they did their best to help pull off the win,” Harter said.

Harter, who was competing with an injury, did quite well. Harter won the 100 in a close race with a 13.33 time, nipping Morrill’s Brooklin Hess (13.36) and teammate Schmaltz (13.39). Harter was also part of the winning 4x100 relay team along with Schmaltz, Hassel, and Ashley Garza, who won with a time of 52.97.

Schmaltz won the 200 in a personal-best time of 27.55 seconds over Harter, who ran a 27.64. Hemingford’s Elizabeth Mayer took third in 27.75 while Hassel took fourth in 28.28. Mayer and Hassel’s times were personal bests.

Hassel also won a second first as she won the long jump with a jump of 15-1 ¾ to win over her teammate Joslyn Hopkins (15-5). Hopkins would win the triple jump in 31-5 ¼.

Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who was named the WTC Female MVP of the meet, captured two firsts in the field events, winning the high jump in a 5-2 leap over Bayard’s Ruth Lively. Loomis-Goltl also captured the discus with a toss of 109-0 over Bayard’s Lexi Fiscus.

Other winners on the day in the girl’s division saw Morrill’s Hess win the 400 meters in 1:01.98 seconds in a personal-best time.

Gordon-Rushville had several top performances as well as Haley Johnson won the 800 meters in 2:29.40 over her teammate Tyrah American Horse. American Horse came back and captured the 1,600 in a sub-six minute time of 5:59.83 seconds.

Morrill’s Cecilia Barron won the 3,200 with a time of 13:04.20 over Hemingford’s Carlye Kresl with a 13:05.83. Both times were the runner’s personal bests.

The 100 hurdles was won by Kimball’s Kaitlin Heeg in 17.07 over a pair of Mitchell hurdlers with Trinity Penn taking second in 17.63 and Marjie Schmitt third in 17.83. Schmitt followed that up by winning the 300 hurdles in 51.28.

Gordon-Rushville won the 4x800 as Rylie Barker, Brenna Bostock, Emma Martins, and American Horse ran an 11:18.70 to win by over 30 seconds over Mitchell.

The field events saw Gordon-Rushville’s McKinley Grover win with a personal best throw of 35-7 to edge Bayard’s Fiscus, who had a personal-best throw of 35-3.

Hemingford’s Catherine Bryner won the pole vault with a personal best vault of 9-0 to edge Mitchell’s Emma Robbins, who had her personal best vault of 8-6.

The boy’s WTC individual champions was led by Freeseman, who captured the 400 and 800 runs. Freeseman was also named the meet’s Male MVP as the Mustang middle sprinter won the 400 with his personal best time of 52.02 and then winning the 800 with a 2:11.72, just edging Mitchell’s Carmelo Ayala.

The Mustangs Aydon McDonald was a double winner in the hurdle events. McDonald won the 110 high hurdles with a 16:07 time. McDonald then won the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 41.54 over Mitchell’s Wyatt Hayward (42.94).

The 100 was won by Bayard’s Beau Lake with a personal-best time of 11.7 seconds over Gordon-Rushville’s Ellis Livingston. Livingston came back to win the 200 with a personal-best time of 23.86, just nipping Bridgeport’s Jace Phillips who had a personal best time of 23.89.

Other double winners on the day included Bayard’s Adrian Torres, who captured the triple jump with a personal best leap of 38-7. Torres also won the long jump in another personal-best leap of 18-9 ¾, just edging a personal-best leap from Mitchell’s Carter Reisig.

Bridgeport’s Elijah Conley was also a double winner, capturing the 1,600 in 5:18.86 over Bayard’s Zachary Araujo (5:23.47). Conley also won the 3,200 in 11:48.93.

Other winners on the day saw Mitchell’s Bryce Hodsden win the pole vault with a 12-6 vault. Mitchell’s Hayward won the high jump with a personal-best leap of 5-11. Mitchell’s Jeremiah Coley won the discus with a toss of 129 feet, while Hemingford’s Hunter Wyland won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 44-6.

The 4x100 was won by Gordon-Rushville as Freeseman, McDonald, Livingston, and Caleb Huck ran a time of 45.48 to win over Mitchell’s 46.40.

Gordon-Rushville also won the 4x800 as William Costello, Juan Borton, Tobias Berndt, and Franklin Johns won in a time of 9:35.37.

Girl’s Results

Shot put – 1, McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 35-7. 2, Lexi Fiscus, Bayard, 35-3. 3, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell, 32-6. 4, Katelyn Ott, Morrill, 31-0. 5, Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell, 30-2 ½. 6, Riley Hopkins, Bayard, 30-1 ½. 7, Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 30-0. 8, Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 29-6.

Discus – 1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 109-0. 2, Lexi Fiscus, Bayard, 99-7. 3, Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 99-0. 4, Katelyn Ott, Morrill, 86.3. 5, Teresa Santoya, Bridgeport, 79-5. 6, Taylor Peterson, Bayard, 78-5. 7, Jazmin Golden, Mitchell, 76-2. 8, Grace Anderson, 75-8.

High Jump – 1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 5-2. 2, Ruth Lively, Bayard, 4-7. 3 (tie), Kaylie Wright, Kimball, and Katrina Kohel, Morrill, 4-7. 5, Jayden Paxton, Kimball, 4-7. 6, Tianna Stienwalt, Kimball, 4-5. 7, Macey Bosard, Mitchell, 4-5. 8, Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell, 4-3.

Pole Vault – 1, Catherine Bryner, Hemingford, 9-0. 2, Emma Robbins, Mitchell, 8-6. 3, Taya Kappen, Bayard, 8-0. 4, Alissa Hodsden, Mitchell, 7-6. 5, Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 7-0. 6, Brookelynn Warner, Hemingford, 7-0. 7 (tie), Jessi Kappen, Bayard, and Jasmine Gawith, Kimball, 7-0.

Long Jump – 1, Danika Hassel, Bayard, 15-1 ¾. 2, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 15-0 ½. 3, Kinzley Hess, Morrill, 14-11. 4, Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 14-11. 5, Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 14-8 ¾. 6, Jayden Paxton, Kimball, 14-3 ¼. 7, Kyndall Sprague, Morrill, 13-8 ¾. 8, Macey Bosard, Mitchell, 13-7 ¼.

Triple Jump – 1, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 31-5 ¼. 2, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 31-2 ¼. 3, Kyndall Sprague, Morrill, 30-6. 4, Reaghan Shultz, Gordon-Rushville, 29-2 ¼. 5, Angel Plasencio, Mitchell, 28-10. 6, Trinity Taylor, Gordon-Rushville, 28-5 ¼. 7, Kendra Hrasky, Mitchell, 28-0 ½. 8, Shirley Cotant, Mitchell, 27-8.

100 – 1, Dani Harter, Bayard, 13.33. 2, Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 13.36. 3, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 13.39. 4, Elizabeth Mayer, Hemingford, 13.65. 5, Kinzley Hess, Morrill, 13.85. 6, Emma Robbins, Mitchell, 13.93. 7, Jessi Kappen, Bayard, 14.08. 8, Julia Winstrom, Kimball, 14.16.

200 – 1, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 27.55. 2, Dani Harter, Bayard, 27.64. 3, Elizabeth Mayer, Hemingford, 27.75. 4, Danika Hassel, Bayard, 28.28. 5, Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 28.34. 6, Catherine Bryner, Hemingford, 28.45. 7, Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, 29.42. 8, Addison Beebe, Mitchell, 29.45.

400 – 1, Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 1:01.98. 2, Haley Johnston, Gordon-Rushville, 1:03.11. 3, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 1:03.21. 4, Catherine Bryner, Hemingford, 1:07.00. 5, Jessi Kappen, Bayard, 1:07.33. 6, Katrina Kohel, Morrill, 1:11.69. 7, Brenna Bostrock, Gordon-Rushville, 1:12.24. 8, Emma Martins, Gordon-Rushville, 1:12.29.

800 – 1, Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 2:29.40. 2, Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 2:42.63. 3, Autumn Edwards, Morrill, 2:44.02. 4, Destiny Hanson, Hemingford, 2:46.07. 5, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 2:47.63. 6, Mackenzie Liakos, Bridgeport, 2:49.433. 7, Rylie Barker, Gordon-Rushville, 2:49.92. 8, Brooklyn Brown, Morrill, 3:15.90.

1,600 – 1, Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 5:59.83. 2, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 6:14.03. 3, Madison RIbble, Bridgeport, 6:19.15. 4, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 6:20.04. 5, Destiny Hanson, Hemingford, 6:21.21. 6, Rylie Barker, Gordon-Rushville, 6:23.33. 7, Avallina Stoner, Mitchell, 6:23.79. 8, Shirley Cotant, Mitchell, 6:34.47.

3,200 – 1, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 13:04.20. 2, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 13:05.83. 3, Madison RIbble, Bridgeport, 13:29.63. Bridgeport. 4, Autumn Edwards, Morrill, 13:50.44. 5, Kierra Miller, Bayard, 13:56.20. 6, Madison Petersen, Gordon-Rushville, 14:12.33. 7, Lillian Golden, Mitchell, 15:05.47. 8, Kiana Tavenner, Bayard, 15:25.21.

100 Hurdles – 1, Kaitllin Heeg, Kimball, 17.07. 2, Trinity Penn, Mitchell, 17.63. 3, Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell, 17.83. 4, Brookelynn Warner, Hemingford, 18.23. 5, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 18.37. 6, Aurora Hinman, Hemingford, 18.88. 7, Crimson Hotz, Gordon-Rushville, 19.84. 8, Kyndall Sprague, Morrill. 19.87.

300 Hurdles -- 1, Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell, 51.28. 2, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 52.94. 3, Trinity Penn, Mitchell, 53.19. 4, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 54.68. 5, Skye Tausan, 56.25. 6, Brookelynn Warner, Hemingford, 56.61. 7, Aubrey Watts, Bridgeport, 57.03. 8, Aurora Hinman, Hemingford, 57.58.

4x100 – 1, Bayard 52.97. 2, Morrill 6.58. 3, Hemingford 59.00. 4, Gordon-Rushville 59.76. 5, Mitchell 1:02.41.

4x400 – Hemingford 4:35.24. 2, Gordon-Rushville 4:35.53. 3, Mitchell 4:40.17. 4, Bayard 4:55.35. 5, Bridgeport 5:00.29

4x800 – 1, Gordon-Rushville 11:18.70. 2, Mitchell 11:55.33. 3, Bridgeport 12:34.58. 4, Bayard 12:57.88. 5, Morrill 13:06.34.

Boy’s Individual Results

Shot Put – 1, Hunter Wyland, Hemingford, 44-6. 2, Michael Morgan, Morrill, 42-9. 3, Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 42-0 ½. 4, Theron Miller, Bayard, 40-6. 5, Atreyu Thorson, Gordon-Rushville, 39-6. 6, Curtis Jackson, Bridgeport, 37-7. 7, Nolan Deblois, Bridgeport. 8, Colton Archibald, Gordon-Rushville, 36-0.

Discus – 1, Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 129-0. 2, Michael Morgan, Morrill, 124-6. 3, Atreyu Thorson, Gordon-Rushville, 122-5. 4, Theron Miller, Bayard, 120-5. 5, Hunter Wyland, Hemingford, 112-4. 6, Wyatt Cords, Kimball, 112-0. 7, Lukah Schwery, Mitchell, 105-6. 8, Nolan Deblois, Bridgeport, 104-3.

High Jump – 1, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 5-11. 2, Caleb Wilkins, Bayard, 5-9. 3, Shawn Francescato, 5-7. 4, Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville, 5-7. 5 (tie), Caleb Leonard, Bayard, and Wyatt Cords, Kimball, 5-1. 7 (tie), Shawn Teppert, Bridgeport, and Xavier Thomas-Lewis, Kimball, 4-11.

Pole Vault – 1, Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 12-6, 2, Evan Hill, Bridgeport, 11-6. 3, Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 10-6. 4, James McGinnis, Kimball, 10-0. 5, Ace Hobbs, Mitchell, 10-0. 6, Adriane Garza, Mitchell, 10-0. 7 (tie), Trey Schindler, Kimball, and Justin Klosterman, Kimball, 9-0.

Long Jump – 1, Adrian Torres, Bayard, 18-9. ¾. 2, Carter Reisig, Mitchell, 18-5 ¾. 3, Dillon Metz, Bridgeport, 18-4. 4, Santiago Castillo, Mitchell, 17-8. 5, Logan Metz, Bridgeport, 16-11 ¾. 6, Aiden Hoehn, Mitchell, 16-7. 7, Wyatt Feddersen, Gordon-Rushville, 16-4. ¾. 8, Daniel Kohel, Morrill, 16-2.

Triple Jump – 1, Adrian Torres, Bayard, 38-7. 2, Logan Metz, Bridgeport, 27-2 ¼. 3, Daniel Kohel, Morrill, 36-0 ½. 4, Dillon Metz, Bridgeport, 33-3 ½. 5, Ben Gibbons, Mitchell, 35-2 ½. 6, Karter Winter, Bayard, 34-6. 7, Aiden Hoehn, Mitchell, 34-4 ¼. 8, Joseph Irthum, Morrill, 33-0 ½.

100 – 1, Beau Lake, Bayard, 11.7. 2, Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville, 11.78. 3, Caleb Heck, Gordon-Rushville, 11.84. 4, Dillon Metz, Bridgeport, 12.0. 5, Daniel Kohel, Morrill, 12.24. 6, Kyser Lewis, Morrill, 12.29. 7, Wyatt Feddersen, Gordon-Rushville, 12.35. 8, Adrian Torres, Bayard, 12.53.

200 – 1, Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville, 23.86. 2, Jace Phillips, Bridgeport, 23.89. 3, Caleb Heck, Gordon-Rushville, 24.32. 4, Beau Lake, Bayard, 24.72. 5, Evan Hill, Bridgeport, 24.81. 6, Wyatt Cords, Kimball, 24.97. 7, Wyatt Feddersen, Gordon-Rushville, 25.25. 8, Kyser Lewis, Morrill, 25.28.

400 – 1, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 52.02. 2, Jace Phillips, Bridgeport, 52.41. 3, Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell, 53.73. 4, Santiago Castillo, Mitchell, 56.45. 5, Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 56.50. 6, Kyser Lewis, Morrill, 57.45. 7, Trey Schindler, Kimball, 58.45. 8, Xavier Thomas-Lewis, Kimball, 59.67.

800 – 1, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 2:11.79. 2, Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell, 2:11. 80. 3, Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 2:17.36. 4, Ryal Baldwin, Mitchell, 2:19.25. 5, Zachary Araujo, Bayard, 2:22.88. 6, Aiden Benda, Hemingford, 2:29.57. 7, Camryn Chapman, Morrill, 2:32.53. 8, Tobias Berndy, Gordon-Rushville, 2:33.94.

1,600 – 1, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 5:18.86. 2, Zachary Araujo, Bayard, 5:23.47. 3, Luke Ott, Morrill, 5:28.18. 4, Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 5:30.89. 5, Ryal Baldwin, Mitchell, 5:30.89. 6, Juan Borton, Gordon-Rushville, 5:37.44. 7, Aiden Benda, Hemingford, 5:42.17. 8, Nate Barker, Bayard, 5:43.56.

3,200 – 1, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 11:48.93. 2, Luke Ott, Morrill, 11:52.39. 3, Camryn Champan, Morrill, 11:54.97. 4, Zane Hinman, Hemingford, 11:58.77. 5, Boady Hunter, Hemingford, 11:59.93. 6, Nate Barker, Bayard, 12:45.09. 7, Allan Tullis, Gordon-Rushville, 13:36.40. 8, Braydon Miller, Kimball, 13:40.61.

110 Hurdles – 1, Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 16.07. 2, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 16.6. 3, William Costello, Gordon-Rushville, 18.01. 4, Bronson Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 19.06. 5, Karter Winter, Bayard, 20.32. 6, Coy Fleming, Bridgeport, 20.92. 7, Rylan Houk, Mitchell, 20.98. 8, Aaron Gilming, Kimball, 23.51.

300 Hurdles – 1, Ayden McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 41.54. 2, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 42.94. 3, William Costello, Gordon-Rushville, 44.99. 4, Jace Phillips, Bridgeport, 45.05. 5, Logan Metz, Bridgeport, 48.05. 6, Bronson Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 48.60. 7, Rylan Houk, Mitchell, 51.19. 8, Caleb Leonard, Bayard, 51.22.

4x100 – 1, Gordon-Rushville 45.48. 2, Mitchell 46.40. 3, Bayard 47.53. 4, Morrill 48.47.

4x400 – 1, Mitchell 3:40.96. 2, Gordon-Rushville 3:41.47. 3, Bayard 4:13.14. 4, Hemingford 4:30.04

4x800 – 1, Gordon-Rushville 9:35.37. 2, Bayard 10:00.89. 3, Mitchell 10:08.21. 4, Morrill 10:15.39.