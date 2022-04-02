Bayard girls, Pine Bluffs boys win C-D meet

BAYARD – The Bayard C-D meet on Saturday saw plenty of competition as the team titles were decided in the last races of the day.

The Bayard girls used their depth including getting three firsts in edging Southeast 79-70 for the title.

The Bayard girls got first place finishes from Dani Harter in the 200 (27.49) and Joslyn Hopkins in the triple jump (32-1). Harter was part of a second first as she teamed up with Danika Hassel, Ashley Garza, and Cambree Schmaltz to win the 4x100 in 52.68.

Bayard edged Southeast who had a strong showing from Jordan Stoddard who captured three firsts by winning the high jump with a leap of 5-4 and then topping the field in the long jump with a 17-8 ¼ leap. Stoddard’s other first came in the 100 meters where the senior won over Bayard’s Harter with a time of 13.11 to Harter’s 13.32.

The boys team race was even tighter as Pine Bluffs won a dogfight to the finish winning the title with 86 points over Gordon-Rushville’s 85 points and Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s 83.

Pine Bluffs won the title in the final race as Lingle-Ft. Laramie topped Gordon-Rushville in the 4x400, earning the Hornets the one-point win.

The boys division saw several players record multi wins. Southeast’s Ryan Clapper won twice as he won the 100 in 11.42 seconds and also the 200 in 22.34 seconds.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Kyland Fuller also won two events as the senior won the 400 meters in 51.28 and then captured the 800 with a time of 2:04.46.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Myles Wilson also was a double winner after winning the 1,600 meters in a personal best time of 4:59.66. Wilson won the 3,200 in 10:50.29.

Other event winners on the boys’ side included Pine Bluff’s Carson Rabou winning the 110 hurdles in 16.54 while Gordon-Rushville’s Aydon McDonald won the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 42.29.

Hemingford’s Hunter Wyland won the shot put with a heave of 42-3, while Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Boyd Oliver won the discus with a personal best throw of 134-4. Potter-Dix’s Thomas Muldoon won the high jump with a six-foot leap, which was Muldoon’s personal best. Bridgeport’s Evan Hill won the pole vault with a vault of 12-feet. Jackson Kirkbride of Burns won the triple jump with a 40-8 jump.

Pine Bluff’s Reed Thompson won the long jump with a leap of 19-7 ½ to edge his teammate Dalton Schaefer, who jumped 19-2 ½.

The relays saw some close competition. The 4x100 relay was won by Southeast as Clapper teamed up with Wyatt Campbell, Grant Logsdon, and Austin Short to win with a time of 44.92. The 4x400 relay was won by Lingle-Ft. Laramie as Fuller, Nolan Spears, Slade Hopkins, and Louden Bremer won with a time of 3:32.54. The 4x800 relay was won by Leyton who held off Garden County. Leyton’s team included Cort Rummel, Gabriel Tretter, Chance Carter, and Justin Ernest with a winning time of 9:15.97.

On the girl’s side, after Stoddard’s and Harter’s outstanding day, several other girls stood out.

Double winners on the girl’s side saw Burns’ Emma Gonzalez capture the 1,600 in 5:38.53 and ran away with the 3,200 with a time of 11:45.62. Crawford’s Paityn Homan took second in 13:00.51.

Burns’ Rylee Ward was a double winner in the 100 hurdles in 17:09 and the pole vault with a vault of 9-0.

Individual winners saw Sioux County’s Skylar Edmund win the 400 with a time of 1:03.70 edging Bayard’s Schmaltz (1:04.08). Haley Johnson of Gordon-Rushville capture the 800 meters in a photo finish time of 2:31.86 edging Burns’ Emma Gonzalez (2:31.93).

Leyton’s Zaili Benish won the 300 hurdles in 49.04 in a personal-best time.

The field events saw plenty of competition. While Stoddard won the long jump and high jump and Bayard’s Hopkins won the triple jump, the other events were good. Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl won the discus with a personal-best throw of 124-9 while Southeast’s Shelby Ekwall won the shot put with a put of 37-4.5.

The relays saw Bayard’s relay team winning the 4x100 while Sioux County’s 4x400 team of Skylar Edmund, Britney Klein, Hannah Krein, and Kailey Klein won with a time of 4:27.94. Gordon-Rushville won the 4x800 in 11:05.76, edging Sioux County. Gordon-Rushville’s team included Tyrah American Horse, Brenna Bostrock, Rylie Barker, and Haley Johnson.

Girls Team Results

1. Bayard, 79; 2. Southeast, 70; 3. Burns, 68.5; 4. Crawford, 67; 5. Pine Bluffs, 53; 6. Gordon-Rushville, 50; 7. Sioux County, 48.5; 8. Leyton, 41; 9. Bridgeport, 38.5; 10. Morrill, 35.5; 11. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 35; 11. Hemingford, 35; 13. Kimball, 25; 14. Garden County, 10; 15. Potter-Dix, 4

Girls Individual Results

100 meters – 1. Jordan Stoddard, SE 13.11; 2. Dani Harter, BAY 13.32; 3. Brooklin Hess, MOR 13.54; 4. Dalli Anders, CRA 13.56; 5. Alyssa Slade, PB 13.62; 6. Zaili Benish, LEY 13.65

200 – 1. Dani Harter, BAY 27.49; 2. Brooklin Hess, MOR 27.81; 3. Dalli Anders, CRA 28.22; 4. Skylar Edmund, SC 28.31; 5. Maddy Saul, LFL 28.42; 6. Catherine Bryner, HEM 28.65

400 – 1. Skylar Edmund, SC 1:03.70; 2. Cambree Schmaltz, BAY 1:04.08; 3. Shawnee Gamble, LEY 1:04.16; 4. Haley Johnson, GR 1:04.33; 5. Sasha Haines, SE 1:05.43; 6. Kiera Brennan, CRA 1:06.31

800 – 1. Haley Johnson, GR 2:31.86; 2. Emma Gonzalez, BUR 2:31.93; 3. Kiera Brennan, CRA 2:40.18; 4. Alexis DePaulitte, PB 2:42.99; 5. Autumn Edwards, MOR 2:43.84; 6. Destiny Hanson, HEM 2:46.12

1600 – 1. Emma Gonzalez, BUR 5:38.53; 2. Tyrah American Horse, GR 5:56.09; 3. Britney Klein, SC 6:05.13; 4. Tatum Reid, CRA 6:06.65; 5. Paityn Homan, CRA 6:06.24; 6. Kierra Miller, BAY 6:11.49

3200 – 1. Emma Gonzalez, BUR 11:45.62; 2. Paityn Homan, CRA 13:00.51; 3. Tatum Reid, CRA 13:05.42; 4. Cecilia Baron, MOR 13:16.45; 5. Carlye Kresl, HEM 13:17.56; 6. Kierra Miller, BAY 13:37.13

100 meter hurdles – 1. Rylee Ward, BUR 17.09; 2. Zaili Benish, LEY 17.47; 3. Grace Gibson, LFL 17.63; 4. Kaitlin Heeg, KIM 17.96; 5. Jada Kaufman, LFL 17.63; 6. Aurora Hinman, HEM 18.77

300 meter hurdles – 1. Zaili Benish, LEY 49.04; 2. Kylah Vogel, CRA 50.01; 3. Rylee Ward, BUR 51.00; 4. Jada Kaufman, LFL 53.49; 5. Olivia Christiansen, GC 53.68; 6. Angie Logsdon, SE 54.05

4x100 relay – 1. Bayard (Cambree Schmaltz, Dani Harter, Danika Hassel, Ashley Garza) 52.68; 2. Leyton (Trinity Beuttler, Claire Watchorn, Shawnee Gamble, Zaili Benish) 54.05; 3. Crawford (Skylar Summers, Dalli Anders, Natalie Barry, Kyler Gortsema) 54.06; 4. Pine Bluffs (Andrea Reifschneider, Cathy Purdum, Rachael Macy, Alyssa Slade) 54.44

4x400 relay – 1. Sioux County (Skylar Edmund, Britney Klein, Hannah Krein, Kailey Klein) 4:27.94; 2. Crawford (Dalli Anders, Kiera Brennan, Tatum Reid, Kylah Vogel) 4:32.22; 3. Lingle-Ft. Laramie (Brenly Shipp, Grace Gibson, Jada Kaufman, Maddy Saul) 4:34.83; 4. Burns (Rylee Ward, Emma Norris, Brooke Hansen, Grace Steenbergen) 4:37.78

4x800 relay – 1. Gordon-Rushville (Tyrah American Horse, Brenna Bostock, Rylie Barker, Haley Johnson) 11:05.76; 2. Sioux County (Britney Klein, Hannah Krein, Rebecca Reece, Kailey Klein) 11:29.49; 3. Bayard (Cambree Schmaltz, Kierra Miller, Carlie McKibbin, Ashley Garza) 11:33.52; 4. Pine Bluffs (Alexis DePaullite, Maddie Brown, Merina Theobald, Janie Davis) 11:58.08

Shot Put – 1. Shelby Ekwall, SE 37’4.5; Monse Serrano, PB 34’0; 3. Lexi Fiscus, BAY 34’0; 4. Harper Boche, SE 33’1.5; 5. Kaitlyn Craig, LEY 32’4.5; 6. McKinley Grover, GR 32’3.5

Discus – 1. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BRI 124’9; 2. McKinley Grover, GR 115’7; 3. Monse Serrano, PB 103’8; 4. Grace Dean, BRI 101’4; 5. Lexi Fiscus, BAY 100’0; 6. Bree Coxbill, SE 99’5

High Jump – 1. Jordan Stoddard, SE 5’4; 2. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BRI 5’0; 3. Alyssa Slade, PB 5’0; 4. Katrina Kohel, MOR 4’8; 4. Tianna Stierwalt, KIM 4’8; 6. Emma Norris, BUR 4’8; 6. Jayden Shoemaker, PD 4’8

Pole Vault – 1. Rylee Ward, BUR 9’0; 2. Angie Logsdon, SE 7’6; Catherine Bryner, HEM 7’6; 4. Brookelynn Warner, HEM 7’0; 5. Alexis Hill, BRI 6’6; 5. Aspyn Kiefer, KIM 6’6

Long Jump – 1. Jordan Stoddard, SE 17’8.25; 2. Skylar Edmund, SC 16’4.25; 3. Danika Hassel, BAY 15’7; 4. Joslyn Hopkins, BAY 15’6; 5. Olivia Loomis-Goltl, BRI 15’1.25; 6. Jayden Paxton, KIM 14’7.25

Triple Jump – 1. Joslyn Hopkins, BAY 32’1; 2. Cathy Purdum, PB 31’9; 3. Kailtin Heeg, KIM 31’5; 4. Tylar Stoddard, SE 30’7; 5. Grace Steenbergen, BUR 30’6.25; 6. Andrea Reifschneider, PB 30’4.25

Boys Team Results

1. Pine Bluffs, 86; 2. Gordon-Rushville, 85; 3. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 83; 4. Leyton, 68.5; 5. Garden County, 60; 6. Bridgeport 49; 7. Southeast, 42; 8. Potter-Dix, 40; 9. Burns, 35.5; 10. Bayard, 35; 11. Morrill, 33; 12. Hay Springs, 22; 13. Hemingford, 13; 14. Crawford, 6; 15. Kimball, 4

Boys Individual Results

100 meters – 1. Ryan Clapper, SE 11.42; 2. Caleb Huck, GR 12.16; 3. Beau Lake, BAY 12.20; 4. Dillon Metz, BRI 12.22; 5. Matthew Shepard, LEY 12.36; 6. Mason Reimers, LEY 12.39

200 – 1. Ryan Clapper, SE 22.34; 2. Slade Hopkins, LFL 23.95; 3. Luke Kasten, PD 23.99; 4. Ellis Livingston, GR 24.00; 5. Jackson Kirkbride, BUR 24.04; 6. Nolan Spears, LFL 24.38

400 – 1. Kyland Fuller, LFL 51.28; 2. Jace Freeseman, GR 52.63; 3. Jace Phillips, BRI 53.46; 4. Gabriel Tretter, LEY 56.48; 5. Kolby Houchin, BAY 57.31; 6. Kyser Lewis, MOR 57.42

800 – 1. Kyland Fuller, LFL 2:04.46; 2. Thomas Muldoon, PD 2:07.40; 3. Justin Ernest, LEY 2:09.40; 4. Jace Freeseman, GR 2:09.96; 5. Gunner Roberson, GC 2:15.10; 6. Zachary Araujo, BAY 2:21.42

1600 – 1. Myles Wilson, LFL 4:59.66; 2. Wes Jaocbs, HS 5:05.93; 3. Elijah Conley, BRI 5:05.94; 4. Gabriel Tretter, LEY 5:12.41; 5. Frankie Johns, GR 5:13.55; 6. Nate Billey, GC 5:13.65

3200 – 1. Myles Wilson, LFL 10:50.29; 2. Zeke Christiansen, GC 11:26.01; 3. Elijah Conley, BRI 11:28.09; 4. Brayden Sumare, PB 11:36.29; 5. Luke Ott, MOR 11:37.01; 6. Dustin Brien, HS 11:48.46

110 meter hurdles – 1. Carson Rabou, PB 16.54; 2. Aydon McDonald, GR 16.71; 3. Johnny Vargas, GC 17.07; 4. Dylan Raymer, HS 17.54; 5. Ethan Norris, BUR 18.12; 6. William Costello, GR 18.21

300 meter hurdles – 1. Aydon McDonald, GR 42.29; 2. Johnny Vargas, GC 42.69; 3. Jace Phillips, BRI 43.31; 4. Dillon Christansen, GC 43.35; 5. Carson Rabou, PB 44.34; 6. Louden Bremer, LFL 44.50

4x100 relay – 1. Southeast (Wyatt Campbell, Ryan Clapper, Grant Logsdon, Austin Short) 44.92; 2. Leyton (Matthew Shepard, K.J. Bush, Justin Ernest, Mason Reimers) 46.33; 3. Burns (Conor Manlove, Cooper Lakin, Spencer Smith, Jackson Kirkbride) 47.01; 4. Gordon-Rushville (Jace Freeseman, Austin Child, Aydon McDonald, Ellis Livingston) 47.48

4x400 relay – 1. Lingle-Ft. Laramie (Nolan Spears, Slade Hopkins, Louden Bremer, Kyland Fuller) 3:32.54; 2. Gordon-Rushville (Frankie Johns, Ellis Livingston, Aydon McDonald, Jace Freeseman) 3:44.85; 3. Leyton (Justin Ernest, Cort Rummel, Chance Carter, Gabriel Tretter) 3:44.87; 4. Southeast (Dawson Mullock, Kannon Tippetts, Grant Logsdon, Austin Short) 3:50.64

4x800 relay – 1. Leyton (Cort Rummel, Gabriel Tretter, Chance Carter, Justin Ernest) 9:15.97; 2. Garden County (Zeke Christiansen, Eldon Lambert, Nate Billey, Gunner Roberson) 9:17.88; 3. Gordon-rushville (William Costello, Juan Borton, Darrington Krebs, Frankie Johns) 9:52.95; 4. Hay Springs (Jarhett Anderson, Cutter Scott, Dustin Brien, Wes Jacobs) 9:53.86

Shot Put – 1. Hunter Wyland, HEM 42’3; 2. Michael Morgan, MOR 41’11; 3. Boyd Oliver, LFL 39’2.5; 4. Nolan Deblois, BRI 38’10; 5. Atreyu Thorson, GR 38’9; 6. Jonathon Borges, LEY 38’7

Discus – 1. Boyd Oliver, LFL 134’4; 2. Stuart Lerwick, PB 123’9; 3. Michael Morgan, MOR 122’6; 4. Jonathon Borges, LEY 122’1; 5. Levi Van Beek, CRA 115’6; 6. Atreyu Thorson, GR 111’0

High Jump – 1. Thomas Muldoon, PD 6’0; 2. Caleb Wilkins, BAY 5’8; 3. Ellis Livingston, GR 5’8; 4. Johnny Vargas, GC 5’6; 5. Reed Thomson, PB 5’4; 5. Stuart Lerwick, PB 5’4

Pole Vault – 1. Evan Hill, BRI 12’0; 2. Carson Rabou, PB 10’6; 3. Grant Logsdon, SE 10’6; 4. Dalton Schaefer, PB 10’6; 5. James McGinnis, KIM 9’6; 6. Dawson Juelfs, LEY 9’6; 6. Conor Manlove, BUR 9’6

Long Jump – 1. Reed Thompson, PB 19’7.5; 2. Dalton Schaefer, PB 19’2.5; 3. Luke Kasten, PD 19’2; 4. Mason Reimers, LEY 18’9.5; 5. Adrian Torres, BAY 18’2; 6. DSpencer Smith, BUR 18’1.25

Triple Jump – 1. Jackson Kirkbride, BUR 40’8; 2. Reed Thompson, PB 40’3.75; 3. Johnny Vargas, GC 40’3.25; 4. Stuart Lerwick, PB 39’3; 5. Daniel Kohel, MOR 37’5.5; 6. Adrian Torres, BAY 37’3.75