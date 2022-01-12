Bayard girls run past Morrill, boys rally back

In a WTC clash against the Morrill Lions, the Tigers pick up a pair of wins. The girls would win 60-19, while the boys won 50-46.

The Lady Tigers bounced back after a tough loss Saturday to Gordon-Rushville to push their record to 8-3. It was all Tigers from the opening tip, with the Tigers scoring the first 10 points of the game. The Tigers would be up 26-4 after the first frame and would cruise to the win.

“I felt like we brought some great energy. I thought we played some aggressive defense that allowed us to play more up-tempo,” Coach Zack Nesbitt said.

By halftime, Bayard was up 46-9. The second half started the same way as the first half, with the Tigers scoring the first eight points to run the score to 54-9. The Tigers would send in reserve players for the final frame and finished with the 60-19 win.

The Lady Tigers had three players score in double figures, with Lexi Fiscus leading the way with 18. Scarlett Norman added 11 and Tayley Streeks tallied 10.

The boys game was much closer with Bayard pulling the win out 50-46.