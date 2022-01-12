Bayard girls run past Morrill, boys rally back

In a WTC clash against the Morrill Lions, the Tigers pick up a pair of wins. The girls would win 60-19, while the boys won 50-46.
The Lady Tigers bounced back after a tough loss Saturday to Gordon-Rushville to push their record to 8-3. It was all Tigers from the opening tip, with the Tigers scoring the first 10 points of the game. The Tigers would be up 26-4 after the first frame and would cruise to the win.
“I felt like we brought some great energy. I thought we played some aggressive defense that allowed us to play more up-tempo,” Coach Zack Nesbitt said.
By halftime, Bayard was up 46-9. The second half started the same way as the first half, with the Tigers scoring the first eight points to run the score to 54-9. The Tigers would send in reserve players for the final frame and finished with the 60-19 win.
The Lady Tigers had three players score in double figures, with Lexi Fiscus leading the way with 18. Scarlett Norman added 11 and Tayley Streeks tallied 10.
The boys game was much closer with Bayard pulling the win out 50-46.
The Morrill Lions came out of the gate firing from downtown, hitting four threes in the first quarter. The Tigers were able to keep up with the Lions and were down 21-15 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the Tigers were behind 32-23.
“We came out flat with no energy in the first half. Coach told us at half that we needed more effort and communication to get back in the game,” Trent Marquez said.
The lead grew to 13 in the third quarter before the Tigers woke up and started clawing their way back. The Tigers would outscore Morrill 15-7 in the third quarter to close the gap to one 39-38.
“We came out of the half with a purpose to show that we can play great team defense. When we started to do that, we changed the momentum,” Aron Flores said.
The final frame saw several lead changes before the Tigers took the lead for good with 2:15 left in the game. The Lions hit a late three but it proved not enough as the Tigers took the win 50-46. The Tigers improve to 7-4 on the year.
Three players were in double figures for the Tigers. Garrett Hopkins led with 15 points while Ben Sauer and Trent Marquez had 14 and 12 respectively. Trystan Muhr followed with six points.
Both Bayard teams will be in action again Thursday when they travel to Harrison to face the Warriors of Sioux County.
Girls Game
Morrill 4 5 4 6 - 19
Bayard 26 20 10 4 - 60
MORRILL
Kinzley Hess 6, Brooklin Hess 4, Brooklyn Brown 4, Avree Blair 2, Elizabeth Henderson 2, Katelyn Ott 1.
BAYARD
Lexi Fiscus 18, Scarlett Norman 11, Tayley Streeks 10, Joslyn Hopkins 9, Dani Harter 6, Cambree Schmaltz 4, Danika Hassel 2.
Boys Game
Morrill 21 11 7 7 – 46
Bayard 15 8 15 12 - 50
MORRILL
Gavin Dunkel 16, Luke Ott 13, Kaid Ybarra 7, Andon Pittman 6, Conrad Seier 2, Christian Bokelman 2.
BAYARD
Garrett Hopkins 15, Ben Sauer 14, Trent Marquez 12, Trystan Muhr 6, Ashton Mancias 3.