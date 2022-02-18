Bayard girls see their season end

Bayard fell in the C2-12 sub-district to Gordon-Rushville, 48-24, to conclude their season.

The Lady Tigers found themselves in the championship game after beating Hemingford 62-28 on Tuesday. This was the third time that Bayard would match up against the Mustangs. The Mustangs took the first two contests 60-48 on Jan. 8 and 52-48 on Feb. 4.

Bayard came out and took the first lead of the game on a layup by Kierra Miller. The Lady Tigers would only score one more time in the first quarter and would be down 14-4, after one.

Gordon-Rushville would implement a box and one on one defense to help slow down Bayard’s best scorer, Lexi Fiscus. Bayard would struggle to find offense in the first half and found themselves down 14 at the half, 27-13.

Bayard would make some adjustments and move Fiscus down to the low block to help neutralize the box and it proved to help as the third quarter was the Lady Tiger’s best period.

The fourth quarter wasn’t as kind to Bayard as they would not score in the frame and would go on to drop the contest, 48-24.

Fiscus would lead Bayard in scoring with 13, while Scarlett Norman would contribute nine.