Bayard, Gordon-Rushville advance to C2-12 Sub-district championship

The C2-12 sub-district final is set and it will be a rematch of last season’s final, as Bayard will take on Gordon-Rushville tomorrow at 6 p.m. in Bayard.

Gordon-Rushville took on the Bobcats of Hemingford in their semi-final match-up. Hemingford matched the Mustangs point for point in the first set, but Gordon-Rushville proved to be too much and took the match in straight sets, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19.

“We came out a little sluggish at the beginning. I think some of our girls had butterflies, but halfway through the first set we started playing the way we knew we could,” Gordon-Rushville coach Kim Turnbull-Campbell said. “Tomorrow we just have to come out and play our brand of volleyball that we know we are capable of.”

Perkins County and Mitchell played the first match of the night with the winner earning the right to play the top-seeded Bayard Tigers.

Mitchell came in as the fifth seed and played one of their best matches against No. 4 Perkins County. The Tigers captured the first two sets and before losing the third set. Mitchell came back to capture the fourth set in thundering fashion 25-13 to advance to the next round against top-seeded Bayard. Mitchell won the four-setter 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-13.

Bayard and Mitchell would square off in the last match of the night, with the winner taking on Gordon-Rushville in the sub-district championship.

Bayard stayed true to form and asserted its dominance in earning the final spot in the sub-district final. But the third set became close as the Tigers cut the deficit to four points late, but Bayard got a big scoring run late to get the straight sets victory 25-11, 25-8, 25-17.

“We came out with a lot of fire and focus to get the job done. I am proud of the way that these ladies played tonight,” Bayard coach Tabitha Unzicker said. “For tomorrow will be our defense. If we come out and play great defense, I like our odds.”

Bayard and Gordon Rushville met last year in the sub-district final with Bayard taking the match in straight sets, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18.