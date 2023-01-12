Bayard, Leyton split in MAC showdown

The Bayard girls and Leyton boys took away wins on Thursday in a MAC showdown in Bayard. The Tigers won 45-40, while the Warriors won 58-39.

Bayard used a late fourth quarter push to hold on in the back and forth contest.

Leyton started with an 11-0 run before Bayard knocked down a pair of free throws.

The Lady Tigers had finished the first quarter on a 10-0 run to bring the score to 11-10 at the end of one.

The second frame saw runs by both squads as the Lady Warriors opened it up with a seven-point run to extend their lead to eight.

Bayard head coach Zach Nesbitt called a timeout with 1:12 left in the first half, with Leyton leading by a score of 18-10.

Bayard was able to claw their way back with some great defense and make it a two-point game before halftime, 20-18.

It was a back and forth third frame. There were six lead changes and two ties in the quarter with both teams scoring in bunches. At the end of the third, the score was 34-30 in favor of Leyton.

Both teams would come out scraping and clawing for the lead in the fourth quarter. Neither team was willing to retreat and with three minutes left, it was a two-point game, 40-38, advantage Bayard.

With a minute left in the game, Leyton would need to foul and Bayard’s Dani Harter would go to the foul line for a one and one.

Harter would miss the front end and Leyton’s Sydney Fortune grabbed the rebound and pushed the ball up the floor. Leyton head coach Jed Benish would take his final timeout with 31 seconds left to set up a play to try and tie the game.

A steal on the in-bounds play by Harter gave the ball back to Bayard. A Warrior foul would give Bayard’s Lexi Fiscus two free throws.

Fiscus hit one of two to give Bayard a three-point lead. Leyton had one final shot but it missed just right of the basket. Bayard knocked down two more free throws and went on to win 45-40.

Bayard, who improved to 8-3, was led in scoring by Scarlett Norman with 16. Fiscus finished with 11 including seven in the fourth quarter.

Zaili Benish and Claire Watchorn led the Lady Warriors, who fell to 7-2, with 12 points each.

The Leyton boys came out and hit three 3-pointers in the opening frame to help them push out to an early nine-point lead. After one-quarter of play, the score was 20-11.

The second quarter would be a physical one with both teams trading blows. Leyton knocked down six 3-pointers in total for the first half and kept the Tigers at bay to go into the half with an eight-point lead 34-26.

Dillion Juelfs led the Warrior attack in the first half with 16 points, including three from deep.

The second half started with both teams cooling off from the field. Bayard was able to stay with Leyton but couldn’t cut into the lead in the third. After playing three frames the score was 46-35.

Leyton would use some good defense in the fourth quarter to pull away and put the game away as the Warriors won 58-39.

Juelfs led all scorers on the night with 24. Justin Ernest added 13 for the Warriors, who improved to 11-0, while Cort Rummel knocked down 12.

Trent Marquez was the top score for Bayard, who fell to 6-5, he scored 10, and Ashton Mancias added nine.

Bayard will travel to Hemingford tomorrow night to take on the Bobcats, while Leyton will welcome Potter-Dix the same night.

Girls Game

Bayard 10 8 12 15 - 45

Leyton 11 9 14 6 - 40

BAYARD

Scarlett Norman 16, Lexi Fiscus 11, Joslyn Hopkins 9, Leah Nesbitt 4, Dani Harter 2, Kierra Miller 2.

LEYTON

Zaili Benish 12, Claire Watchorn 12, Sydney Fortune 10, Ella Haley 4, Shawnee Gamble 2.

Boys Game

Bayard 11 15 9 4 - 39

Leyton 20 14 12 12 - 58

BAYARD

Trent Marquez 10, Ashton Mancias 9, Trystan Muhr 7, Karter Winter 6, Adrian Torres Jr. 3, Hunter Miller 2, Aron Flores 2.

LEYTON

Dillon Juelfs 24, Justin Ernest 13, Colt Rummel 12, Jonathan Kruse 5, Jakob Kruse 4.