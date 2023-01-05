Bayard, Mitchell, and Bridgeport square off in the Bayard Triangular

The Mitchell and Bayard girls were up first and it went down to the last match to decide the winner. Carlie Mckibbin and Avalina Stoner started the night off at 106 lbs. It was a highly contested match despite the final score of 19-6, won by Carlie Mckibbin.

Mitchell would come roaring back with back-to-back pins by Kyliah Engledow at 170lbs, and Aubree Pankonin at 190lbs. Aubree Pankonin’s pin would push the Lady Tigers past Bayard in team points and Mitchell would win 18-16.

“We did some really great things out there tonight,” Bayard girls coach Jerzie Menke said, “Even though we lost I felt like we made great progress on the mat.”

The boys were up next for Bayard and Mitchell with Mitchell running away, 57-21.

The upset of the match was when Uzziah Voss of Mitchell won by decision over Brock Burry of Bayard at 132 lbs, 3-2. It was a back-and-forth match with neither gaining the upper hand until late in the third period.

Voss got a headlock and a hip throw to get two points with the takedown with 46 seconds left. This would push the score to 3-1 before Burry was able to escape with 5 seconds left but was unable to get any more points.

Mitchell won five of the eight matches and finished with the win 57-21.

Bridgeport and Mitchell girls would only have two weights in common, with each school winning one match.

At 130 lbs, Kamden Parker of Bridgeport won over Amelia Stoll of Mitchell by fall, and at 170 lbs, Kyliah Engledow of Mitchell won over Hayden Marks of Bridgeport by decision 12-5.

Bridgeport took the match with open points and finished with 30 points to Mitchell’s 15.

Mitchell boys would finish the night off with a win over the Bridgeport boys 63-18.

Mitchell went on to win five out of the seven matches with four wins coming by fall.

The Tigers won at 113 lbs Ace Hobbs (Mitchell) over Zach Jeffords (Bridgeport), 145 lbs Santiago Castillo (Mitchell) over Harrison Barnette (Bridgeport), 152 lbs Devyn Engledow (Mitchell) over Quinten Tretter (Bridgeport), 195 lbs William Pieper (Mitchell) over Dasen Seng (Bridgeport), and 220 lbs Cael Peters (Mitchell) over Haden Rahmig (Bridgeport).

Bridgeport picked up wins at 138 lbs Chase McGrath (Bridgeport) over Collin Ramirez (Mitchell), and 170 lbs Curtis Jackson (Bridgeport) over Austin Worth (Mitchell).

Bridgeport and Bayard girls each won one match against each other but Bridgeport filled more spots for the win 30-24.

Bayard's Ashley Garza won by fall over Bridgeport’s Paige Dalimata at 125 lbs, and Hayden Marks of Bridgeport won by fall over Bayard’s Mailey Wood at 170 lbs.

Bridgeport boys would take the last match of the night over Bayad by a score of 42-26.

Every match would end in a fall with Bridgeport taking four out of the five matches.

Bridgeport would win at 138 lbs, 145 lbs, 152 lbs, and 170 lbs, and Bayard’s lone win would come at 183 lbs.

Bayard will be in action next at the Garden County Invite on Jan. 7, Mitchell will be at the Ogallala duals the same day, with Bridgeport also traveling to Ogallala.