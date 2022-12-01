Bayard picks up a pair of wins on opening night

The Bayard boys and girls basketball teams picked up a pair of wins over Kimball on Thursday night at Kimball. The Tiger boys earned a 68-58 win, while the girls added a dominating 56-8 win over the Longhorns.

The win marked the Bayard girls’ first win of the season. pouring it on from the opening tip. The Tigers scored the first 20 points of the game, finishing the opening frame up 21-2.

“We came out and played great team defense,” Bayard’s Lexi Fiscus said, “We wanted to play our game and run our offense. It was an awesome game and I am proud of my team.”

Bayard picked up right where they left off in the second quarter and played great team defense to keep the Longhorns from scoring in the frame. The score at halftime was 39-2.

The second half started the same way as the first half, with the Tigers scoring the first 8 points to run the score to 47-2. The Tigers emptied the bench for the final frame and finished with the win 56-8.

“I thought our girls played some good defense tonight,” Bayard head coach Zack Nesbitt said after the game, “Also, being a new season we are working on being more cohesive on both sides of the ball. We started to see glimpses of that tonight. It was a good start for our girls.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Fiscus with 21 points. Scarlett Norman knocked down eight points, while Dani Harter, Danika Hassel, and Kierra Miller added six points each.

The boy’s game would supply plenty of excitement for both sides as it would take all four quarters to decide the winner. The first quarter saw a back-and-forth game with five lead changes. Bayard was paced in the quarter by Trent Marquez with 10 points, while Kimball got seven from Brandon Paxton. The first quarter would end with the Tigers leading 19-14.

The second quarter saw the Tigers stretch their lead to nine before the Longhorns came storming back on a couple of forced turnovers.

Both teams kept matching each other score-for-score the rest of the second quarter with Bayard going into the half leading 35-28. Bayard, however, would go into the locker room with three starters in foul trouble.

The Tigers came out on fire and would see their lead grow to 12 points before Kimball called a timeout to stop the momentum.

The Longhorns would come out of the timeout with renewed energy and clawed their way back into the game, but by the end of the third quarter, Bayard pushed the lead back out to13 points. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 53-41 in Bayard’s favor.

In the fourth quarter, there was a fury of shots that went up on both sides as Kimball tried to close the gap. Kimball never got closer than eight points in the contest as Bayard was able to hold them off for the 68-58 win.

“Both teams came out and played their butts off tonight,” Bayard Coach Ryan Hergenreder said after the game, “We played great pressure defense at the end and it helped us pull away.”

Bayard was led in scoring by Marquez with 18 points. Trystan Muhr knocked down 15, while Caleb Wilkins added 12.

Paxton and Wyatt Cords led the Longhorns in scoring with 16 points apiece. Kyler Lucesche added 12 for Kimball.