Bayard picks up a pair of wins on Senior Night

Bayard tallied two wins against the Indians of Minatare. The girls would win 54-9, while the boys won 70-40.
The Lady Tigers would pick up their second straight win to push their record to 17-7. It was all Bayard from the opening tip, scoring the first 30 points of the game. At halftime, the score was 45-3.
Bayard would come out of the break on fire and would outscore Minatare 11-3 in the third quarter. The Lady Tigers would turn it over to their JV to finish out the game. Bayard would coast to a 54-9 win.
The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Dani Harter with 15 points. Joslyn Hopkins knocked down eight points, while Tayley Streeks added seven points.
The boy's game was closer, but the result was never in doubt. The Tigers started the game in a full-court man press, which allowed them to jump out to an early 10 point lead. Bayard would take advantage of some Minatare turnovers and after one frame, would lead 22-4.
The Indians wouldn't go down without a fight and started to chop their way back into the game. The Tigers hit a couple of late shots at the end of the half to go into the break leading 36-16.
The Tigers showed a renewed purpose on the defensive side of the ball in the third quarter. Bayard forced some turnovers and would end the third period up 55-27.
Bayard would bring in their reserves to finish out the win, 70-40. The Tigers' leading scorer was Garret Hopkins with 19. Ben Sauer added 15, while Trent Marquez contributed 14.
The Lady Tigers are in action again on Tuesday for the first round of sub-districts. The boys are off until they start sub-districts on Feb. 22.
Girls Game
Minatare 0 3 3 3 - 9
Bayard 21 24 5 4 - 54
MINATARE
Jazmin Calihue 4, Gisele Guerrero 3, Cassiana Guterrez 2.
BAYARD
Dani Harter 15, Joslyn Hopkins 8, Tayley Streeks 7, Lexi Fiscus 6, Scarlett Norman 5, Kierra Miller 4, Danika Hassel 3, Ashley Garza 3, Candace Wolfe 2, Erika Flores 1.
Boys Game
Minatare 4 12 11 13 - 40
Bayad 22 14 19 15 - 70
MINATARE
Kale Gibbons 21, Fred Torres 11, Sammy Calihua 4, Joe Gomez 4.
BAYARD
Garret Hopkins 19, Ben Sauer 15, Trent Marquez 14, Ashton Mancias 10, Trystan Muhr 4, Caleb Leonard 2, Karter Winter 2, Sam Ferrero 2, Andrew Gaul 2.