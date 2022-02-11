Bayard picks up a pair of wins on Senior Night

Bayard tallied two wins against the Indians of Minatare. The girls would win 54-9, while the boys won 70-40.

The Lady Tigers would pick up their second straight win to push their record to 17-7. It was all Bayard from the opening tip, scoring the first 30 points of the game. At halftime, the score was 45-3.

Bayard would come out of the break on fire and would outscore Minatare 11-3 in the third quarter. The Lady Tigers would turn it over to their JV to finish out the game. Bayard would coast to a 54-9 win.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Dani Harter with 15 points. Joslyn Hopkins knocked down eight points, while Tayley Streeks added seven points.

The boy's game was closer, but the result was never in doubt. The Tigers started the game in a full-court man press, which allowed them to jump out to an early 10 point lead. Bayard would take advantage of some Minatare turnovers and after one frame, would lead 22-4.

The Indians wouldn't go down without a fight and started to chop their way back into the game. The Tigers hit a couple of late shots at the end of the half to go into the break leading 36-16.