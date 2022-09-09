Bayard plays in first Twin City Invite

In their first time participating in the Twin City Softball Invite, the Bayard Tigers played their games against the Scottsbluff Bearcats JV team.

The game ended with a Bearcats win by a 15-1 final score. Even with the final score, the Tigers came out with an optimistic outlook.

“I think this is great. I’m humbled that Dave (Hoxworth) and then asked us to come out and play. We're not quite ready for the varsity level, we're still working out some kinks. But it's great to come down here and play,” Bayard coach Steven Posey said.

The Tigers had some highlights from the game as well, including Haley Edmunds stealing home in the top of the first inning for the Tigers lone run, as well as a double play in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Tigers have seen major progress since starting their inaugural season of play.

“Half of our team has never played softball before this summer. A lot of these girls we play have almost ten years of experience,” Posey said. “Just getting them to understand to have fun and to understand the game is huge this year. Any time that we play, we are learning and that’s the main point of this year.”

With games under their belt and playing in one of the premier softball events in the area, Bayard has shown major improvement in their first season as a team.

“The big thing is that we’re starting to understand the game more and where we’re going. Like our cutoffs today, they were beautiful,” Posey said. “Even though we missed some, we got in the right position. At the beginning of the year we didn’t even know what a cutoff was.”

The Tigers will be back in action when they play Gering and Chase County in a triangular on Sept. 13.