Bayard sweeps Gordon-Rushville, wins sub-district

Bayard only needed three sets to top Gordon-Rushville in the Class C-12 Sub-district final Tuesday night at Bayard 25-22, 25-15, 27-25 and it was the Tigers second sub-district championship in as many years.

The first set was a close one with the Tigers scoring the first three points off of serves from Kierra Miller. The Mustangs came back and scored four unanswered points to take a one-point lead.

Scoring went back and forth between the teams until Bayard matched its biggest lead of the set at three. This forced Gordon-Rushville coach Kim Turnbull-Campbell to call a timeout with the score at 21-18.

The Mustangs came out of the timeout and tried to mount a comeback that fell just short. Bayard took the first set 25-22.

The first set in total saw seven lead changes with no team being ahead more than four points. Bayard won set one by a score of 25-22.

The second set started the same as the first with both teams trading blows and keeping the score close. Bayard took the early 7-3 lead off a Danika Hassel kill into the Gordon-Rushville blockers.

The Tigers started to take control of the second set and stretched their lead to 14-8 on a Dani Harter ace. The Mustangs would take a timeout to try and stop the Tiger’s momentum.

The Mustangs came out and didn’t help themselves with some unforced errors. The lead grew to seven, and then two aces by the Tigers Lexi Fiscus would push the score to 19-10.

Gordon-Rushville would call their second timeout of the set to try and regroup. The Mustangs came out and scored the next two points to pull within seven. Bayad would only give up three more points by playing great defense and took a commanding 2-0 set lead on a mised serve to win 25-15.

Set three started off with four unforced errors by the Mustangs. Bayard would take advantage of the mistakes and opened the set with six straight points.

Gordon-Rushville wasn’t going to go away quietly and scored the next five points to bring the Mustangs to within one, 6-5. The Mustangs would notch the score at sevens on a Haley Johnson kill.

“We took a timeout and I reminded them of why not us,” Gordon-Rushville coach Turnbull-Campbell said. “We have had teams down that much and they have come back on us so why couldn’t we do the same.”

Gordon-Rushville would complete the comeback and take the lead, 10-9, when a Fiscus spike went long. The teams started exchanging point-for-point until the Mustangs would take a timeout with the score 13-12, in favor of the Tigers.

“When we took the timeout we all told each other to calm down and that we are in control,” Bayard’s Hassel said.

The Mustangs would take a two-point lead in the set on an Ajae McKimmey kill that she put down with authority. Gordon-Rushville would stretch its lead to 20-17. Bayard would then take a timeout to try and slow the Mustangs' momentum.

“Stopping them after that run really showed the maturity of our team,” Bayard coach Tabitha Unzicker said. “They really calmed themselves down and got back to playing Bayard volleyball.”

The Tigers would come out of the timeout and roar back with three straight points to tie the set at 20-20.

Gordon-Rushville thought they had won the set on a tipped ball by the Tigers but the line judge didn’t see it that way. The score was instead tied at 24-24.

The Mustangs would take a timeout with Bayard only one point from winning the match. Gordon-Rushville would come out and tie the score up one more time before Bayard would put the match away for good on a Harter kill. Bayard would take the final set, 27-25.

“I am feeling great right now like I could jump and run all day,” the Tiger’s Miller said. “Our communication was key tonight, we did a great job of talking all night.”

“We played great defense tonight, everyone was moving their feet and was in the right position,” Hassel said. “We were in this position last year and want to finish it by making it to state.”

“I am so proud at the way our girls played tonight, they came in here focused and ready to play,” Unzicker said. “Hopefully we are within 180 miles so we can host our district at home in front of these awesome fans.”

Gordon-Rushville ends its season with a record of 23-11 and looks to be stronger in 2023.

“I am so happy with this season and the growth that our team showed,” Turnbull-Campbell said. “We are losing some key players but have a great group coming back next season that will be ready to go.”

Bayard will be the higher seed in the district final for the first time since 1992 when they made a deep run in the state tournament. They will have to wait to see who they will play but will play this Saturday with a 15-match win streak.