Bayard takes two from Banner County

The Bayard basketball teams tallied two wins against the Banner County Wildcats on Friday as the Lady Tigers would win 62-12, while the boys won 85-38.

The Lady Tigers came out on a mission and put Banner County away in the first quarter to improve their record to 4-0, while Banner County would drop to 0-2.

Bayard would score the first nine points of the game before Banner County was forced to call a timeout. It did little to slow the attack of the Tigers. The first quarter would end with a score of 34-0.

“We wanted to come out and play to the standard that we know we can,” Tigers Dani Harter said “Our focus was to move the ball and find the open teammate.”

At the half, the score was 51-5.

To open the second half, Bayard would score the only four points in the frame and after three it was 55-5.

The Lady Wildcats would come and score the first four points in the fourth quarter. Banner County would never stop fighting and never gave up. The game would end with a score of 62-12.

Bayard was led in scoring by Harter with 14, followed by Lexi Fiscus added 13, while Joslyn Hopkins knocked in 12.

Banner County was paced by Riley Jones with five. Grace Fankhauser knocked down four, while Makayla Enriquez scored three.

The boy's game started off closely contested as Banner County came out as the more aggressive team.

The Wildcats would knock down a three to bring the score to 12-11 and force Bayard to take a timeout.

Bayard head coach Ryan Hergenreder settled his team down before they would go on a 9-2 run to end the quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers led 21-13.

Bayard’s Trent Marquez would open the second quarter by hitting a wide open three, but Banner County would answer right back.

The Tigers would start to pull away from the Wildcats late in the second quarter to take a commanding lead into halftime, 47-19.

Both teams would come out of the half reenergized and went back and forth for most of the third quarter. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 68-34.

Bayard would go on to win 85-38 as the Tigers improved to 4-0, while Banner dropped to 0-3.

Marquez led Bayard in scoring with 25. Trystan Muhr added 12, while Caleb Wilkins knocked down 10.

Banner County was led in scoring by Brendyn Onstott with 13, while Nathan Clement added nine. Adam Knaub also scored seven for the Wildcats.

Bayad is back in action Saturday at home against a tough Sidney team, while Banner County travels to Peetz to take on the Bulldogs.

Girls Game

BANNER COUNTY 0 5 0 7 - 12

BAYARD 34 17 4 7 - 62

Banner County

Riley Jones 5, Grace Fankhauser 4, Makayla Enriquez 3.

Bayard

Dani Harter 14, Lexi Fiscus 13, Joslyn Hopkins 12, Scarlett Norman 10, Jordyn Neiger 4, Cambree Schmaltz 3, Erika Flores 2, Kierra Miller 2, Riley Hopkins 2.

Boys Game

BANNER COUNTY 13 6 15 4 - 38

BAYARD 21 26 21 17 - 85

Banner County

Brendyn Onstott 13, Nathan Clement 9, Adam Knaub 7, Jacob Parsons 5, Brentsen McGowan 2, Isaac Olsen 2.

Bayard

Trent Marquez 25, Trystan Muhr 12, Caleb Wilkins 10, Karter Winter 8, Sam Ferrero 6, Noah Manka 5, Ashton Mancias 5, Peyton Sharp 4, Aron Flores 4, Connor Cochran 3, Caleb Leonard 2, Adrian Torres 1.