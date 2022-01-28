Bayard takes two from the South Platte Knights

It was a tale of two different games, with the same outcome. The Lady Tigers held off a strong South Platte team for the 33-26 victory, while the Bayard boys rolled to a 58-19 win.
South Platte had revenge on its mind, but the Lady Tigers stepped up and protected its territory. South Platte made the first two buckets of the game, but Bayard turned up the defense and would not give up another point in the first frame.
It was a very tough defensive first half for both teams, and at halftime, the Lady Tigers lead 17-7.
South Platte would come out of the locker room with a purpose. The Lady Knights would outscore the Tigers 12-7 to cut the lead to five by the end of the third period.
The fourth quarter was a back and forth battle that saw the score get as close as one. Lexi Fiscus would knock down a clutch 3-pointer with a minute left, and Bayard was able to hit some late free throws to come away with a 33-26 victory. The Lady Tigers improve to 14-4 with the win.
“I thought we played aggressive defense tonight and that created a lot of problems for South Platte. South Platte is a great team and they fought back, but I was proud of how our girls finished the game tonight,” Coach Zack Nesbitt said.
Fiscus was the leading scorer for Bayard with 17, while Kierra Miller and Tayley Streeks both added four.
The boys’ game was a very different contest with Bayard picking up the 58-19 lopsided victory.
The Tigers came out ready to pounce on defense. Bayard was led by Trystan Muhr, who had seven steals in the first quarter. Bayard would outscore the Knights 21-6 in the first frame.
The second quarter was a mirror image of the first, with the Tigers playing great defense. Bayard would see their lead continue to grow throughout the first half, and they would go into the break with a 33 point cushion.
“We wanted to come out and show that we can play great team defense. These young men did a great job of working together all night on the defensive side of the ball,” Coach Mike Simons said.
The third quarter was much of the same and halfway through, Coach Simons took out his starters. Bayard would play their reserve players the rest of the game and would go on to win 58-19.
Bayard was led in scoring by Trent Marquez, with 22 points, Muhr turned in a double-double, with 12 steals and 14 points.
The Tiger will host the Bridgeport Bulldogs on Saturday with the girls tipping off at 3:30 p.m. and the boys following.
Girls Game
South Platte 4 3 12 7 - 26
Bayard 8 9 7 9 - 33
SOUTH PLATTE
Taylyn Bauer 8, Madison Cheleen 7, Avery Hayward 6, Lauryn Stanley, 4, Haily Koenen 1
BAYARD
Lexi Fiscus 17, Kierra Miller 4, Tayley Streeks 4, Joslyn Hopkins 3, Danika Hassel 3, Dani Harter 2
Boys Game
South Platte 6 5 2 6 - 19
Bayard 21 24 12 1 - 58
SOUTH PLATTE
Dash Richards 8, Ethan Reichman 5, Nic Dehning 3, Jate Saults 2, Colton Moorhead 1
Bayard
Trent Marquez 22, Trystan Muhr 14, Garret Hopkins 13, Ben Sauer 5, Ashton Mancias 2, Aron Flores 1, Connor Cochran 1.