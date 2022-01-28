Bayard takes two from the South Platte Knights

Fiscus was the leading scorer for Bayard with 17, while Kierra Miller and Tayley Streeks both added four.

The boys’ game was a very different contest with Bayard picking up the 58-19 lopsided victory.

The Tigers came out ready to pounce on defense. Bayard was led by Trystan Muhr, who had seven steals in the first quarter. Bayard would outscore the Knights 21-6 in the first frame.

The second quarter was a mirror image of the first, with the Tigers playing great defense. Bayard would see their lead continue to grow throughout the first half, and they would go into the break with a 33 point cushion.

“We wanted to come out and show that we can play great team defense. These young men did a great job of working together all night on the defensive side of the ball,” Coach Mike Simons said.

The third quarter was much of the same and halfway through, Coach Simons took out his starters. Bayard would play their reserve players the rest of the game and would go on to win 58-19.

Bayard was led in scoring by Trent Marquez, with 22 points, Muhr turned in a double-double, with 12 steals and 14 points.