Bayard teams cruise to first-round wins

BAYARD – The Bayard girls’ and boys’ basketball teams had easy first-round contests in the Western Trails Conference tournament Thursday evening in Bayard.
The Bayard and Morrill girls had a close first quarter, but after that it was all Bayard as they raced to a 59-10 win over the Lions. Bayard will now play Gordon-Rushville at 3:30 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace in the semifinals. Gordon-Rushville topped the Kimball girls 50-20 after leading 18-0 after one quarter.
The Bayard boys trailed Kimball 2-0 and then went on a 12-0 run to easily earn the 56-6 win over the Longhorns. Bayard advances to the semifinals to face Bridgeport at 6:30 p.m. at Cougar Palace. Bridgeport defeated Morrill 51-32.
Bayard girl’s coach Zach Nesbitt said his team played well after the first quarter. Nesbitt did give Morrill credit to slowing down the Bayard offense in the first quarter.
“The second half especially (we played well),” Nesbitt said. “We talked about defense and to make sure we got down after it. I felt like we were a little bit hesitant and sloppy in the first half, but the girls responded very well and came out firing in the second half.
“The girls responded very well in the second half. They did an excellent job (in the first) and I have to give credit to Josh Guerue who did a nice job in the first half in slowing us down. Then in the second half our girls came out and did awesome.”
It was what the Bayard girls did after the opening eight minutes that turned the tide. Bayard led 9-0 to start the game and then watched Morrill outscore Bayard 7-5 to trail 14-7 after the opening quarter.
The second quarter saw Bayard outscore Morrill 11-2 to lead 25-9 at halftime.
The Tigers then held Morrill scoreless in the third quarter while putting up 41 points of their own to lead 46-9 after three.
The final quarter was a running clock and Bayard scored the first 10 points before Morrill got on the board on a free throw by Avree Blair with 3:12 to play. Blair was celebrating her 16th birthday Thursday and finished the game with three points for the Lions.
Kinzley Hess led Morrill with five points while Brooklin Hess had two points.
Bayard had nine players hit the scoring column with three in double figures. Dani Harter led the way with 16 points followed by Lexi Fiscus with 12 and Joslyn Hopkins with 11.
Nesbitt said they will definitely have to play a better game Friday against Gordon-Rushville to advance to the finals on Saturday.
“We have to play clean,” he said. “We need to rebound well and we need to play clean. We have to stop the Holden girl and the Johnson girl who score a lot of their points. We just need to cut them down and we need to come out firing on all cylinders like we did in the second half. We ended up with 43 rebounds tonight and the second half was a big part of that. We got most of our steals in the second half. So, if we can play the type of basketball that we want to play, we can get them.”
The boys game saw the visiting Kimball Longhorns take a 2-0 lead over Bayard on an Anthony Tovar bucket. After that, Garrett Hopkins tied the game for the Tigers and then Trent Marquez scored 10 straight points for a 12-2 lead. Kimball added another bucket on a Tovar field goal, but Bayard closed out the first quarter with an 8-0 run to lead 20-4.
The second quarter saw Bayard outscore Kimball 18-2 to lead 38-6. Tovar is the only senior on the Longhorn roster as they play with six freshman, three sophomores, and one junior.
Michael Simons said his team played well in the contest.
“I think today it was our defense. Our defense came out and got turnovers and steals and easy lay-ups,” Simons said. “Going forward we just have to keep the defensive effort up and take care of the ball.”
The third quarter saw Bayard hold Kimball scoreless as they led 48-6 after the third. The fourth quarter saw just 11 points scored between the two teams as there was a running clock the entire period.
As the Bayard team was walking off the court, the Bayard student section was singing happy birthday to junior Adrian Torres. Torres was the second player on the day in the games to be celebrating a birthday following in the footsteps after Morrill’s Avree Blair.
Hopkins led the way for Bayard with 15 points followed by 12 from Marquez. Ashton Mancias finished with eight.
Kimball was led by Tovar with four points.
Simons has been at Bayard for seven years and the Tigers have never played in the WTC title game. Friday’s game with Bridgeport will be difficult.
“I have never beaten Bridgeport,” Simons said. “It will be one of those games where we have to play our game. We have to take care of the ball, play defense, and knock down some shots. The first time we played Morrill and Bridgeport, and going off last game’s stats, we were 0-13 from beyond the arc against Bridgeport.”
Girl’s Game
Morrill 7 2 0 1 – 10
Bayard 14 11 21 13 – 59
MORRILL
Kinzley Hess 5, Avree Blair 3, Brooklin Hess 2.
BAYARD
Dani Harter 16, Lexi Fiscus 12, Joslyn Hopkins 11, Scarlett Norman 6, Tayley Streeks 4, Erika Flores 3, Kierra Miller 3, Danika Hassell 2, Madison Oliverius 2.
Boy’s Game
Kimball 4 2 0 3 -- 9