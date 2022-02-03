Bayard teams cruise to first-round wins

It was what the Bayard girls did after the opening eight minutes that turned the tide. Bayard led 9-0 to start the game and then watched Morrill outscore Bayard 7-5 to trail 14-7 after the opening quarter.

The second quarter saw Bayard outscore Morrill 11-2 to lead 25-9 at halftime.

The Tigers then held Morrill scoreless in the third quarter while putting up 41 points of their own to lead 46-9 after three.

The final quarter was a running clock and Bayard scored the first 10 points before Morrill got on the board on a free throw by Avree Blair with 3:12 to play. Blair was celebrating her 16th birthday Thursday and finished the game with three points for the Lions.

Kinzley Hess led Morrill with five points while Brooklin Hess had two points.

Bayard had nine players hit the scoring column with three in double figures. Dani Harter led the way with 16 points followed by Lexi Fiscus with 12 and Joslyn Hopkins with 11.

Nesbitt said they will definitely have to play a better game Friday against Gordon-Rushville to advance to the finals on Saturday.