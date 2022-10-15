Bayard tops Leyton for MAC title

BRIDGEPORT – The Bayard Tigers captured the MAC Tournament in Bridgeport with some impressive wins in going through the tourney unbeaten.

The Tigers opened with a 25-25, 25-7 win over Banner County and then topped Garden County in straight sets 25-14, 25-15. The Tigers earned the title when they defeated Leyton in straight sets 25-19, 25-18.

Leyton earned a trip to the finals as the Warriors topped Creek Valley in the first round 25-18, 25-16 and then got by Potter-Dix in the semifinals in three exciting sets 24-26, 25-24, 25-20.

The Bayard players said it was great to win the MAC tournament.

“It (winning MAC) means that all four years of hard work is paying off,” senior Kierra Miller said. “It was amazing to go from fourth place to sweeping everyone. I think that all the teams were very good sports today. I appreciated the way everyone conducted themselves. I’m happy that my team won it with dignity.”

Danika Hassel said winning MAC was one of their goals. Bayard earlier this season won the Western Trails Conference, so to capture both conference titles is exciting.

“It means a lot to win the MAC today,” Hassle said. “It’s one of our biggest goals this season and it feels amazing to get the opportunity to achieve these goals.”

The Tigers have plenty of depth on the team as anyone was capable of putting down the ball for a kill, not only Saturday, but all season. Junior Lexi Fiscus said it was a lot of fun and a great win.

“It means a lot and I think it is a good thing to get us ready and to keep pushing into sub-districts,” Fiscus said. “I think we played well, we got better as the day went on and finished well.”

Miller said they had to battle in the matches and couldn’t take anyone for granted as Bayard was the top seed entering the tournament.

“The team played very well overall. We struggled at points, but it allowed us to work on being mentally tough.”

Hassel, who was huge on the outside in the tourney, said it was a complete team effort.

“The team played outstanding tonight and everyone played with each other and for each other,” she junior said. “The team is playing outstanding together this year and we are all making the connections stronger which is exactly what we need to do.”

Bayard, who moved to 26-1 on the season and only lost to Gordon-Rushville on Sept. 24, have now won 10 straight matches. Fiscus said they are getting better each match they play.

“We are playing really well,” she said. “We are getting better as the year goes on.”

The rest of the tourney saw Garden County finish third in the MAC tourney as they rebounded from the Bayard loss and knocked off second-seeded Potter-Dix in three sets 25-27, 25-23, 25-23.

Other first-round scores saw Garden County get by South Platte in three energy-packed sets 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 while Potter-Dix swept past Minatare 25-21, 25-11. No other scores were available at press time.

South Platte then topped Banner County in straight sets in the consolation bracket while Creek Valley played Minatare.

Bayard will next be in action on Monday when they host a triangular with Mitchell and Creek Valley before entering sub-districts.

The players said they are having an excellent season and they can’t let up.

“The team is doing amazing this season,” Miller said. “Everyone is doing their jobs when we need it most and it has been fun to be a part of.”