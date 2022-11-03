Bayard volleyball falls at state tournament

It was a hard fought match for the Bayard Tigers volleyball team, who made their first state appearance in 30 years. The Tigers entered the Class C2 tournament as the No. 8 seed and faced No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran. Bayard fell in straight sets 13-25, 12-25, 9-25.

The Warriors are the reigning C1 champions, having moved down a class this year but showed why they were champions last year.

“I thought our team played really well against them,” Tabitha Unzicker said. “We know they’re a top notch team in the state so just to go out and compete against them was a great experience for us.”

Bayard scored the first point of the match and the two teams went back and forth until they were tied at 4-4. The Warriors would then go on a 13-0 run, going up 17-4.

A Lexi Fiscus kill gave the Tigers a point before Lincoln Lutheran scored another. Two straight points cut the deficit to 18-7 and after another point, Bayard went on a 3-0 run with another kill from Fiscus and a Tiger block.

Bayard would get three more points but it wouldn’t be enough as Lincoln Lutheran won the set 25-13.

The Warriors began the second frame going on a 3-0 run before a Danika Hassel kill put the Tigers on the board. Lincoln Lutheran kept going as they went up 13-3. Three points from Bayard cut the lead to 13-6 as the next few scores went point for point.

When up 18-8, Lutheran went on a 7-4 run to end the frame 25-12. The third set was much of the same as the Warriors started with a 3-0 run until the Tigers scored a point.

Lincoln Lutheran continued to extend their lead as Bayard could only score another eight points in the frame, giving the Warriors a 25-9 set and match win.

Hassel finished with three kills and two blocks as Dani Harter and Josyln Hopkins had two and one kills respectively. Kierra Miller finished with 10 assists.

Throughout the match, the Tigers kept fighting, keeping the ball alive at times and stopping the runs but it was just too much.

“They really wanted it and they were going to fight to the end until the final set hit 25,” Unzicker said. “They have worked extremely hard and didn’t want to end their season the way it did but they are just amazing with the will to win.”

With only three seniors on the team, this season has shown the rest of the team what it takes to get to the state tournament and Unzicker hopes the team will continue to grow from this.

“It shows that we’re able to do anything that we want to,” she said. “It’s been a great experience to start and finish this season so just continuing to push and grow for next year.”

With this being the last volleyball match for seniors Zoie Clause, Miller, and Arissa Staman, Unzicker is proud of the accomplishment of making it to state as they’ve been a big part of the program throughout their high school years.

“I’m going to miss them a lot. I got a little emotional in the locker room with them,” she said. “They’ve been a huge part of our team for the last four years and to end their season making it to state was just a huge accomplishment for them and the rest of the team.”

Bayard finishes the season 31-2.