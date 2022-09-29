Bayard wins WTC volleyball title

For the first time in seven years, the Western Trails Conference has a new volleyball champion. The Bayard Tigers defeated the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs 25-19, 25-16 to claim the top spot in Morrill on Thursday.

"We’ve been working toward this goal for so long, this group of girls is amazing and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Bayard coach Tabitha Unzicker said. “I’m very proud of everything they have done, very excited to bring this home to Bayard."

The last time the two teams faced, the Mustangs handed the Tigers their only loss of the season, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16, on Sept. 24.

"We knew that we had to clean some stuff up on defense,” Unzicker said. “Offensively, we were doing really well tonight, defensively we stepped it up big time today and that really helped us."

Bayard had a bye to start the tournament before downing Hemingford 25-15, 25-14.

To get to the championship game, Gordon-Rushville defeated Kimball 18-25, 25-18, 25-21 in the opening round before beating Bridgeport 25-22, 25-20.

In the final game of the tournament, the first set was back and forth throughout before Bayard pulled away late in the frame. The second set however, was different as Bayard commanded the frame from start to finish.

“Our defense was the big thing, we were getting digs that were unbelievable,” Unzicker said.

In the consolation bracket, Hemingford beat Bridgeport for third place. After falling in the first set 19-25, the Bobcats won the second 25-23 to force a set three. Hemingford would go on to win 25-22 in a match where neither team could get a sizable lead before the other came back.

Bridgeport defeated Mitchell 25-18, 25-11 in the opening round before the loss to the Mustangs. Hemingford downed the home Morrill Lions 25-16, 25-16 before falling to Bayard.

After falling in their opening games, Morrill, Kimball and Mitchell all continued at the high school, playing in a round robin tournament.

Morrill fell in both of their games, 17-25, 25-19, 17-25 against Kimball and 25-20, 15-25, 22-25 against Mitchell. In addition to beating the Lions, Mitchell also defeated the Longhorns 25-12, 16-25, 25-21.

Mitchell will participate in the Twin Cities Invite over the weekend, Morrill will host their home invite on Saturday while Hemingford, Bayard, Gordon-Rushville, Kimball, and Bridgeport will have to wait until next week for their next game.