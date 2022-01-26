Bayard wrestlers split with Gering, Scottsbluff JV squads

BAYARD – It was a triangular night for the Bayard wrestling team on Tuesday when the junior varsity squads from Scottsbluff and Gering traveled to Bayard.

Each team went 1-1 in the triangular. The first match of the evening saw Bayard top the Scottsbluff junior varsity 39-12. Bayard then lost to the Gering junior varsity 27-24. Gering junior varsity fell to the Scottsbluff junior varsity 30-24.

The first match of the night saw Bayard defeat the Scottsbluff junior varsity.

Only three weight classes were contested in the contest as the rest were either forfeits or double forfeits.

Casey Miller of Bayard and Scottsbluff’s Angel Arellano had one of the closest contests as Miller decisioned Arellano 7-4 to get the team three points.

The other two contested weight classes were both pins by the Bayard wrestlers. In the 106 class, Nathaniel Barker pinned Methius Gonzalez in 1:43, while the other pin happened in 152 when Kolton Kriha pinned Oscar Gonzalez in 1:26.