Bayard wrestlers split with Gering, Scottsbluff JV squads

BAYARD – It was a triangular night for the Bayard wrestling team on Tuesday when the junior varsity squads from Scottsbluff and Gering traveled to Bayard.
Each team went 1-1 in the triangular. The first match of the evening saw Bayard top the Scottsbluff junior varsity 39-12. Bayard then lost to the Gering junior varsity 27-24. Gering junior varsity fell to the Scottsbluff junior varsity 30-24.
The first match of the night saw Bayard defeat the Scottsbluff junior varsity.
Only three weight classes were contested in the contest as the rest were either forfeits or double forfeits.
Casey Miller of Bayard and Scottsbluff’s Angel Arellano had one of the closest contests as Miller decisioned Arellano 7-4 to get the team three points.
The other two contested weight classes were both pins by the Bayard wrestlers. In the 106 class, Nathaniel Barker pinned Methius Gonzalez in 1:43, while the other pin happened in 152 when Kolton Kriha pinned Oscar Gonzalez in 1:26.
The Scottsbluff and Gering match only saw three contested matches, all won by Scottsbluff. In the first one, Arellano pinned Gering’s Bryan Cape in two minutes. Then, at 285, Trenton Jenkins pinned Gering’s Javen Dorado in 1:47. The other contest match was at 106 when Methius Gonzalez pinned Kael Smith in 3:13.
Gering then came back and topped Bayard in a close match that came down to the final match between Devin Ostlie and Christopher Gaul at 182. That match saw Ostlie of Gering decision Gaul 10-4 to get the win.
Up until that point, it was a close match with three other contested matches.
The match started with a double forfeit and then Cape got Gering on the board with a 4-2 decision over Bayard’s Miller.
Barker from Bayard got the Tigers on the scoreboard in pinning Gering’s Mitchell Culek in 3:41 to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 9-6.
Gering received two more forfeits to push the score to 21-6. Joseph Barraza of Gering made it 24-6 as he decisioned Bayard’s Burry 8-2 to put the Bulldogs up 24-6. A couple forfeits later brought Bayard to 24-18. Bayard’s Kolby Houchin then tied the match when he pinned Gering’s Jose Barrios in 52 seconds.
That set up the deciding match between Ostllie of Gering and Gual of Bayard with Ostlie earning the win for the Bulldog’s victory.
Bayard 39, Scottsbluff JV 12
182 – Christopher Gaul, Bayard, won by Forfeit.
195 – Double forfeit.
220 – Casey Miller, Bayard, decisioned Angel Arellano, Scottsbluff, 7-4.
285 – Trenton Jenkins, Scottsbluff, won by forfeit.
106 – Nathaniel Barker, Bayard, pinned Methius Gonzalez, Scottsbluff, 1:43.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Brock Burry, Bayard, won by forfeit.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Joshua Jennings, Scottsbluff, won by forfeit.
145 – Double forfeit.
152 – Kolton Kriha, Bayard, pinned Oscar Gonzalez, Scottsbluff, 1:26.
160 – Beau Lake, Bayard, won by forfeit.
170 – Kolby Houchin, Bayard, won by forfeit.
Scottsbluff JV 30, Gering JV 24
170 – Jose Barrios, Gering, won by forfeit.
182 – Double forfeit
195 – Double forfeit.
220 – Angel Arellano, Scottsbluff, pinned Bryan Cape, Gering, 2:00.
285 – Trenton Jenkins, Scottsbluff, pinned Javen Dorado, Gering, 1;47.
106 – Methius Gonzalez, Scottsbluff, pinned Kael Smith, Gering, 3:13.
113 – Mitchell Culek, Gering, won by forfeit.
120 – Kendrick Shifflett, Gering, won by forfeit.
126 – Kaleb Hessler, Gering, won by forfeit.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Joshua Jennings, Scottsbluff, won by forfeit.
145 – Oscar Gonzalez, Scottsbluff, won by forfeit.
152 – Double forfeit.
160 – Double forfeit.
Gering JV 27, Bayard 24
195 – Double forfeit.
220 – Bryan Cape, Gering, decisioned Casey Miller, Bayard, 4-2.
285 – Javen Dorador, Gering, forfeit win.
106 – Nathaniel Barker, Bayard, pinned Mitchell Culek, Gering, 3:41.
113 – Kael Smith, Gering, forfeit win.
120 – Aiden Narvais, Gering, forfeit win.
126 – Joseph Barraza, Geing, decisioned Brock Burry, Bayard, 8-2.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Double forfeit.
145 – Double forfeit.
152 – Kolton Kriha, Bayard, forfeit win.
160 – Beau Lake, Bayard, forfeit win.
170 – Kolby Houchin, Bayard, pinned Jose Barrios, Gering, 0:52.
182 – Devin Ostlie, Gering, decisioned Christopher Gaul, Bayard, 10-4.