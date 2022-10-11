Bearcat Anna Kelley wins state, Scottsbluff finishes state runner-up

On a very windy Tuesday in Gering, the golf season wrapped up following the conclusion of Class B state golf. Scottsbluff Bearcat Anna Kelley took the individual title after shooting a second-round score of 66, a state record for an 18-hole individual score.

Kelley’s final score of 141 beat out defending champion Julia Karmazin by two strokes. Omaha Duchesne Academy won the team title with a 653 ahead of runner-up Scottsbluff’s 661.

“I’m sure it’s one of the best all-class scores of all time but I don’t know if anyone played in the adversity of it playing in a 15-25 mph wind at times,” Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said. “When I went and talked to her, I said ‘it’s time to go and not think anymore and it’s time to attack, play and take dead aim.’ She then birdied six of the next seven holes, sometimes you just need to see the ball go in the hole one time and after that, she got going.”

The previous record of 67 was held by Danielle Lemek of Doniphan-Trumbull (2011) and Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas (2021).

Kelley, who won her second state title, both at Monument Shadows, wanted to give it everything she had in her final high school tournament.

“I just had to give it everything because it’s my last high school tournament and I put a lot of work in,” she said. “It paid off and I just left it all out there.”

Kelley has placed in the top five all four years of high school.

“In four years, she went second to the best player in the state Danica Badura, that was her freshman year of high school so that was a real eye-opener to play with her,” Ehler said. “The next year, she won a playoff to Madi Schlaepfer and last year finished third and this year winning again.”

The wind was making it difficult for everyone on the course, even seeing some tee shots go into the fairway of a previous hole. The wind however, didn’t affect Kelley.

“I knew I was a competitor, I’m a three sport athlete so I know what it’s like to battle in situations with obstacles,” Kelley said. “(The wind) didn’t affect me at all, I just put it aside.”

All five members of the Omaha Duchesne golf team finished in the top 15 with Whitney Dahr and Isabelle Gutchewski tied for fourth with 161, June Mullen (165) in seventh, Kathleen Kelly (168) in ninth and Elizabeth Wright (171) in a tie for 11th.

Also placing in the top 15 was Waverly’s Tia Phaisan (160) in third; Beatrice’s Kierra Paquette (163) in sixth; Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinold (167) and Shae Willats (177) in eighth and tied for 15th; Northwest’s Taylor Mazour (170) and Olivia Ottman (175) in 10th and in a tie for 13th; Gering’s Madison Mumm (171) tied for 11th; Blair’s Mallory Stirek (175) tied for 13th; and Elkhorn North’s Emily Huff and Bennington’s Payton Morgan tied for 15th with Willats.

With her 11th place finish, Mumm improved from the previous year where she finished in a tie for 26th.

“(I feel) very good,” Mumm said. “My goal was to medal at every golf event I went to and it looks like I met my goal because I medaled at every one of them.”

Between the two days, she shot seven strokes more on Tuesday than in the previous day for her 171 total. She is a little sad that this tournament would be her last in high school.

“I came in seven strokes worse today but I did pretty bad on the front nine but I think I had a comeback on the back,” she said. “Very happy with how I golfed. I’m a little sad but it’s time to move on to bigger and better things, maybe golf in college.”

Gering finished ninth in the team standings with Maia Swan in a tie for 52nd with teammate Kenna Bowron with a 220; Jayeli Cervantes golfed a 231 for 59th and Lauren Doll was in a tie for 62nd with 236.

Sidney’s Aubree Larson placed 40th with 208 as Alliance’s Emily McCune was 45th with 212.

Even though they placed second as a team, Kelley and Ehler are proud of how the Bearcat team competed.

“I’m just so proud of my team, we fought all season, we worked hard on the weekends and we’ll miss it for sure but it was a fun ride,” Kelley said.

“It’s been a great ride with these four seniors. I hope everybody looks and realizes that this didn’t just happen during the season,” Ehler said. “When the season ended last year, it was go time. June 1, they were playing and playing in tournaments and you have to commit yourself.”

Team Results

1. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 653

2. Scottsbluff, 661

3. Elkhorn North, 695

4. Bennington, 727

5. Beatrice, 786

6. Northwest, 802

7. Norris, 815

8. Waverly, 828

9. Gering, 835

10. York, 840

11. Hastings, 848

12. Lexington, 935

Individual Top 15

1. Anna Kelly, Scottsbluff 75-66-141

2. Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North 71-72-143

3. Tia Phaisan, Waverly 79-81-160

T4. Whitney Dahr, Omaha Duchesne Academy 79-82-161

T4. Isabelle Gutchewski, Omaha Duchesne Academy 76-85-161

6. Kiera Paquette, Beatrice 82-81-163

7. June Mullen, Omaha Duchesne Academy 83-82-165

8. Nielli Heinhold, Scottsbluff 81-86-167

9. Kathleen Kelly, Omaha Duchesne Academy 82-86-168

10. Taylor Mazour, Northwest 88-82-170

T11. Elizabeth Wright, Omaha Duchesne Academy 87-84-171

T11. Madison Mumm, Gering 82-89-171

T13. Mallory Stirek, Blair 87-88-175

T13. Olivia Ottman, Northwest 84-91-175

T15. Emily Huff, Elkhorn North 91-86-177

T15. Payton Morgan, Bennington 89-88-177

T15. Shae Willats, Scottsbluff 83-94-177