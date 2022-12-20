Bearcat boys fall to Ogallala

OGALLALA – Following six straight victories to open the season, the Scottsbluff boys basketball team has tasted back-to-back defeats. The Bearcats suffered a 76-45 setback on the road Tuesday at Ogallala.

A majority of the guests’ success came early as the team stuck right with the highly rated C-1 opponent during the opening moments of the first quarter. Michael Mickey gave the Bearcats an early spark, accounting for their first five points. Nate Kelley and Tate Talkington knocked down consecutive jumpers to keep Scottsbluff within two at 11-9.

However, a 14-2 run from the Indians broke the game wide open. Ogallala, which led 21-11 after one, built a 41-23 advantage with a combination of in-your-face half-court defense and hot shooting.

Following another offensive barrage that saw the home team get up by 30 points at 56-26 early in the third, Scottsbluff answered with an impressive rally of its own. The Bearcats scored 13 of the the period’s final 16 points. Talkington went off during the stretch scoring nine points during the run to make the score 59-39, in favor of the home team, heading to the fourth.

Thanks to early shooting success, the Indians took control of the final quarter and never looked back. Ogallala outscored Scottsbluff 17-6 in the fourth on the way to a 76-45 win.

Talkington led the Bearcats with 15 points. Nate Kelly scored nine points. Mickey and Kellon Harris logged eight points apiece. Carter Reisig rounded out the scoring with five points.

Harry Caskey had a game-high 22 points for Ogallala. Jeron Gager added 20 points in the win.

Scottsbluff (6-2) travels to Waverly Jan. 6.