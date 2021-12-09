Bearcat boys prevail over Wyoming foe

“We started off slow and sloppy. We didn’t shoot it tremendously, but found other ways to score in the first half,” he said. “We’re playing good but it can be better. Still too many mistakes, but we are improving as a team.”

The Bearcat defense shut Cody down in the third frame, allowing them to just eight points in the quarter and extending its lead to 55-22 heading into the final period.

Cody showed its best offense of the contest in the final frame, however, Scottsbluff finished strong earning its fourth win of the season.

“We were better in all facets in the second half and extended the lead,” Gullion said. “It’s great to see such a balanced scoring attack and multiple guys getting in the scoring column. I can’t wait to see what we are capable of when we get all things clicking and play a four quarter game.”

The Bearcats were paced by Austin Thyne, who finished with 14 points, four assists and was 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Michael Mickey added 13 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Kellon Harris finished with 11 points, three 3-pointers and four rebounds.