Bearcat boys prevail over Wyoming foe

Girls drop first game of the season
GILLETTE, Wyo. -- The Scottsbluff boys basketball team earned its fourth win of the season after turning back Cody, Wyoming 75-49 at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette, WY.
The Bearcat boys (4-0), and girls will both face the home team Thunder Basin on Friday. The girls are slated for a 6 p.m. start time while the boys will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
In the girls contest, Cody was able to get the upper hand and hold Scottsbluff off, 66-49.
After spotting the Fillies a 15-0 start, the Bearcat girls found themselves in a 21-6 hole after the first quarter.
Despite outscoring Cody 12-7 in the second quarter to cut the halftime lead to 33-18, the Fillies kept the pace in the second half to outscore Scottsbluff 32-31 to hold on for the win.
A key factor in the game came down to the free throw line for Cody, draining 24-of-31 from the stripe to out-pace Scottsbluff’s 9-for-12 effort.
The Scottsbluff boys jumped out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter before racing out to a 38-24 lead at the half.
Boys head coach Scott Gullion said that despite the slow start, the Bearcats were able to find ways to score.
“We started off slow and sloppy. We didn’t shoot it tremendously, but found other ways to score in the first half,” he said. “We’re playing good but it can be better. Still too many mistakes, but we are improving as a team.”
The Bearcat defense shut Cody down in the third frame, allowing them to just eight points in the quarter and extending its lead to 55-22 heading into the final period.
Cody showed its best offense of the contest in the final frame, however, Scottsbluff finished strong earning its fourth win of the season.
“We were better in all facets in the second half and extended the lead,” Gullion said. “It’s great to see such a balanced scoring attack and multiple guys getting in the scoring column. I can’t wait to see what we are capable of when we get all things clicking and play a four quarter game.”
The Bearcats were paced by Austin Thyne, who finished with 14 points, four assists and was 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Michael Mickey added 13 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Kellon Harris finished with 11 points, three 3-pointers and four rebounds.
Tate Talkington finished with nine points, six rebounds and was 4-for-4 from the line, while Kaedon Patton finished with seven points and seven rebounds and Tyler Harre added eight points, two rebounds and a block.
Scottsbluff had a good night at the line finishing 9-of-10 from the stripe. Additionally, the Bearcats were 8-for-23 from the arc and 21-of-34 from the floor. Defensively, Scottsbluff pulled down 31 rebounds with 25 of them coming on defense.
Tyler Harre 8, Kellen Harris 11, Trevor Schwartz 4, Tate Talkington 9, Austin Thyne 14, Jackson Ostdiek 3, Michael Mickey 13, Kaedon Patton 7, Jose Rodriguez 2, Korbin Gribble 2.