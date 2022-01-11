Bearcat boys run past Indians

Gullion believes the Bearcats took some big strides in the win over Ogallala and feels Scottsbluff’s best basketball is still ahead of them.

“We have to continue to make strides. Tonight, I think we took a step forward. I thought we had taken some steps forward earlier (in the season), but we seemed to take a step back. But we’re improving. I think we played a really good basketball game and we had different guys step up, some guys maybe didn’t play as well as they can, but I think our best basketball is still ahead of us.”

Ogallala was paced in the contest by Gager, who finished with 15 points and was 3-for-4 from the line. Jake Hiltibrand chipped in seven points in the first half, while Corbin Murphy and Race McClure each finished with six points apiece. Ogallala finished 5-for-9 at the free throw line.

Scottsbluff was led by Harre, who led all scorers with 22 points, three 3-pointers and was 5-for-6 from the line. Thyne added 16 points with three 3-pointers, while Talkington also finished with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Also in double figures was Mickey, who finished with 14 points and was 3-for-3 from the stripe. Scottsbluff finished 10 of 12 from the line while drilling 12 treys in the contest.