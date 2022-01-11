Bearcat boys run past Indians

The Class B No. 4 rated (Omaha World-Herald) Scottsbluff boys’ basketball team earned its 11th win of the season with an impressive 76-51 win over Class C-1 No. 7 (Omaha World-Herald) Ogallala on Tuesday at Scottsbluff High School.
The win improved the Bearcats to 11-3 on the season while Ogallala falls to 10-2.
Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said this was an important win for his program and felt like his team answered the bell from the first tip off.
“After last week, we needed this one. It’s a big game on our schedule against a good record and a good basketball team,” he said. “Our guys knew it. They’ve played against them for a long time and it’s always been a little bit of a rivalry with us, especially our junior class. I could tell from the very beginning our guys were locked in and ready for this one.”
Scottsbluff shot out to an early 11-3 lead off of 3-pointers by Tyler Harre, Austin Thyne and Tate Talkington before Harre rattled off a pair of free throws and a bucket to push out to a 15-7 lead. However, sharp-shooting Jeron Gager nailed a trey to cut the lead to 17-10, but the Bearcats answered with a bucket and foul followed by a 3-pointer from Jackson Ostdiek to extend the lead to 23-10 after the first quarter.
The Indians pulled it within 10 points later in the second quarter on a 3-pointer from Corbin Murphy. However, a pair of threes from Thyne erased a bucket and foul from Jake Hiltibrand leading to a five-point run from Michael Mickey to preserve a 40-26 lead for Scottsbluff heading into halftime.
Gullion said the Bearcats did a good job holding down the hot-shooting Gager, who finished the first half with nine points, and executed the defensive game plan well in the first half.
“We got off to a really good start. I thought we executed the defensive game plan really, really well,” he said. “We were able to take care of the ball pretty well, you know, (Ogallala) didn’t come out with their press like I thought they would, because that’s what they do very well, getting some of those transition baskets and easy baskets off turnovers. We wanted to make it a half-court game as much as possible and we did a good job of that.”
Talkington was the highlight of the third quarter, scoring on a pair of threes including one at the buzzer to tally eight points in the frame and extend the Bearcat lead to 56-34 heading into the final stanza.
Scottsbluff controlled the fourth quarter, racing out to a 74-43 lead before Ogallala finished off the contest on an 8-2 run capped off by 3-pointers from Luke Hiltibrand and Jackton Rezac.
Gullion believes the Bearcats took some big strides in the win over Ogallala and feels Scottsbluff’s best basketball is still ahead of them.
“We have to continue to make strides. Tonight, I think we took a step forward. I thought we had taken some steps forward earlier (in the season), but we seemed to take a step back. But we’re improving. I think we played a really good basketball game and we had different guys step up, some guys maybe didn’t play as well as they can, but I think our best basketball is still ahead of us.”
Ogallala was paced in the contest by Gager, who finished with 15 points and was 3-for-4 from the line. Jake Hiltibrand chipped in seven points in the first half, while Corbin Murphy and Race McClure each finished with six points apiece. Ogallala finished 5-for-9 at the free throw line.
Scottsbluff was led by Harre, who led all scorers with 22 points, three 3-pointers and was 5-for-6 from the line. Thyne added 16 points with three 3-pointers, while Talkington also finished with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Also in double figures was Mickey, who finished with 14 points and was 3-for-3 from the stripe. Scottsbluff finished 10 of 12 from the line while drilling 12 treys in the contest.
Ogallala will try to rebound on Friday when it hosts Sidney. Scottsbluff will also be in action at home on Friday against Cheyenne Central, Wyoming.
Ogallala (10-2) 10 16 8 17 -- 51
Scottsbluff (11-3) 23 19 16 20 -- 76
OGALLALA
Jeron Gager 15, Jake Hiltibrand 7, Corbin Murphy 6, Race McClure 6, Harry Caskey 4, Luke Hiltibrand 3, Ian Shaw 3, Jackton Rezac 3, Caden Rezac 2, Jace Richter 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 22, Austin Thyne 16, Tate Talkington 16, Michael Mickey 14, Jackson Ostdiek 3, Tyson Klein 2, Trevor Schwartz 2, Kellon Harris 1.