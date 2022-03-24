Bearcat, Bulldog girls open tennis season against Ogallala

With the girls’ tennis season opening, the Scottsbluff Bearcats, Gering Bulldogs, and Ogallala Indians faced off in dual matches, with the Indians facing off against both the Bearcats and Bulldogs.

The Bearcats started off the afternoon of play with three doubles match-ups, the Bearcats winning two of those. The pairs of Jessica Davis and Aubrey Barrett, and Abby Harveson and Megan Bewley won their respective matches, and the pair of Kaitlyn Kizzire and Aspyn Andrews lost to Ogallala’s Amalie Avalos and Tegan Brown.

“Overall I was fairly pleased with today’s effort. Some matches got away from us that I think we probably should have won, but I was really pleased with our one doubles and one singles matches today, they played really well,” Scottsbluff coach Hannah Liptac said.

Throughout the afternoon, the wind picked up affecting the travel of the tennis balls, but it didn’t stop the Bearcats as they split their six singles match-ups with Ogallala. Of those, Megan Bewley, Jessica Davis, and Abby Harveson came away winners.

With their solid play against the Indians, the Bearcats are hopeful for the season ahead of them.

“It’s always fun to see the improvement from March to May. These guys started off a lot farther ahead of where they were this time last year,” Liptac said. “We’re playing some good tennis out there and there is a lot of room for improvement. Practices have been good and these guys have been solid so far.”

Later on in the afternoon, the Indians switched out their opponents to face the Bulldogs.

With the afternoon turning into the evening, the Bulldogs managed to take one doubles win out of the three matches, that being Camille Newman and Olivia Mack winning 9-7 against Ogallala’s Amelia Avalos and Tegan Brown.

In singles, the Bulldogs won in four out of the six matches, with Camille Newman, Aria Schneider, Jaylei Cervantes, and Hanna Walker winning their singles matches.

“We did really well, we were really well matched up with Ogallala. Kim, the Ogallala coach and I were patting ourselves on the back because we had so many close matches,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “We just felt like we lined up our teams the right way, and we won two tiebreakers in the match and that was really the difference for us.”

The Bulldogs are optimistic about their season, despite losing key seniors after the end of last season.

“I think we will be competitive, and I am much more optimistic now that I was earlier,” Swank said. “We lost two state medalists last year and that’s hard to replace, but I was really pleased with Maia Swan. She lost but came back in the one singles match, so I’m proud of her because it’s her first time playing at that level.”

The Bearcats will return to the court next in Hershey against the Panthers on March 31. The Bulldogs will be back in action for the North Platte invite where they will join the Bearcats and Alliance Bulldogs in North Platte on April 1.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

