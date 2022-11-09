Bearcat Burda signs with Black Hills State

The new college signing period has begun as Scottsbluff multi-sport athlete Payton Burda signed her Letter of Intent at the Flyover Brewing Company on Wednesday to play basketball for the Black Hills State basketball team.

Of the three sports, basketball was always the one she knew she wanted to play at the next level, but still loves the others.

“I’ve always wanted to play college basketball ever since I was little so it really wasn’t that hard, but I do like volleyball and track a lot,” she said.

Once Burda stepped on the Spearfish, South Dakota, campus, she immediately knew that the Yellow Jackets program was where she belonged.

“I just felt like it was the best fit for me and when I went and visited, it was just perfect. I kind of knew that it was the place that I wanted to go,” she said. “The coaching staff was really open and they connected me and really wanted me from the start. It was not too far but still far enough where I felt comfortable and it was just perfect.”

Her parents, Mike and Megan, felt that it was a good fit for their daughter, even if the school is in another state.

“We just feel it’s a really good fit for her,” Mike said. “When we went and visited, she was really comfortable and the coaching staff was really inviting for her, so we knew it was a good fit.”

Playing at the next level is something that most hope for and Bearcats girl’s basketball coach Dave Bollish says Payton has continued to build to this moment and is one of the most hard working and dedicated players he has coached.

“She’s the hardest working, most dedicated person I’ve ever coached, what else could you ask for,” Bollish said. “The keys to success, there’s no quit in her and so I think she’s a gritty kid and she’ll stick through the course, stick through the process and that’s what she’s done her whole career. She has continued to build and that’s why she’ll be successful at the next level.”

Mike has been a major part of Payton’s athletic career, coaching many of her teams and knowing that her dad won’t be coaching her is difficult, but also knows she wouldn’t be the player she is without him.

“It’ll be different but I know that he is ready for it I think and I’m just thankful for him with the time he’s put in with me, going to the gym, shooting around and getting where I am today and I wouldn’t be here,” Payton said.

Once at Black Hills State, she will be majoring in education.