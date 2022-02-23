Bearcat girls down Raiders, win sub-districts

Scottsbluff girls set a new school record with most wins in the season as they captured the Class B, Sub-District 8 championship with a 71-59 win behind a 24-point performance from Payton Burda.

The pairings for the Class B district finals were released Wednesday night and the Bearcats will host Waverly on Friday night at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

Sidney and Gering also got into the district finals. The Red Raiders earned a home date with Blair while Gering will travel to Norris. Those dates and times have not been set yet.

Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said his team played well against a talented Sidney squad.

“I thought we had spurts of greatness and I thought we had some things we have to tighten up in a very short timeline,” he said.

Raiders coach Tyler Shaw said they played as hard as they could, but just couldn’t get enough shots to fall and allowed the Bearcats to get some crucial runs.

“They came out and hit a bunch of threes early, then came out and hit threes after halftime in that stretch and that was it,” Shaw said. “I think we do a good job competing and I think that is our goal at this stage of the season of playing hard as a team and doing a decent job. We just had a few laurels defensively and they had scoring stretches out of it.”

The win was Scottsbluff’s 22nd of the season, breaking the record of 21 that was set in 2011. That 2011 team was coached by Mike Burda and one of the players on the team was Hattie Burford. Both are now assistants on Bollish’s staff.

“The record is special. This is a special group and they do the right things. They are fantastic to be around. They work super hard and have a ton of trust. They literally will run through walls and through bricks for me, the staff and the program. So, it is very well deserved. It is kind of a cool moment having Mike and Hattie on staff. They set the bar really high and we are going to set the ball high for the next group. Now we have Mike Burda and Hattie Burford as an assistant and Payton Burda as a player and she was the leading scorer in the game.”

The game itself was close in the first quarter as Sidney held a 5-1 led on a bucket by Reese Riddle and a 3-pointer by Rheagan Stanley. Sidney even led 11-10 after a 3-pointer by Kayla Westby. Then Scottsbluff heated up as Anna Kelley nailed a trey to put the Bearcats up 15-11.

Sidney came back to tie the game on back-to-back buckets by Riddle and Gabrielle Fortner at 15-15, but Scottsbluff closed out the first quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Burda and Mariyah Avila for a 21-15 lead.

Sidney opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer only to watch Scottsbluff go on a 10-0 run to lead 31-18.

“The thing about them is they can 10-0 you on a dime,” Shaw said. “It is just tough when they make that many shots. We are now happy that we get to play another game.”

That stretch saw Paige Horne get four points and Taryn Spady nail a 3-pointer with 2:50 left in the half. Sidney stopped the run as Jordan Denovellis hit a bucket with 1:45 left in the half and then cut the lead to single digits after Riddle stole the ball and went in for a lay-up to make it 33-25. Scottsbluff answered on four points from Avila as she hit a 3-pointer and then made a free throw. The Bearcats led 37-27 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Scottsbluff outscore Sidney 22-18 as they built a 51-31 lead on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Horne. Sidney came back to cut the lead to 12 points at 57-45, but Scottsbluff led 59-45 after three.

The fourth quarter saw Sidney outscore Scottsbluff 15-12 and cut the lead to nine points at 59-50 by scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter. Scottsbluff finally got on the scoreboard when Shae Willats hit a bucket with under six minutes to play and the Bearcats went on to lead 62-51. Sidney was still in it, trailing 62-55 on a Riddle bucket, but Burda and Kelley each hit buckets to push the lead back to 11 at 66-55 and they won 71-59.

Burda led Scottsbluff in scoring with 24 points followed by Kelley with 18 and Horne with 11.

Sidney was led by Riddle with 22 points followed by Fortner and Westby with eight points each.

Sidney 15 12 18 14 – 59

Scottsbluff 21 16 22 12 – 71

SIDNEY

Reese Riddle 22, Gabrielle Fortner 8, Kayla Westby 8, Rheagan Stanley 7, Emilee Wieser 6, Brynna Ross 4, Jordan Denovellis 2, Katie Ramsey 2.

SCOTTSBLUFF

Payton Burda 24, Anna Kelley 18, Paige Horne 11, Mariyah Avila 9, Taryn Spady 4, Marly Laucomer 3, Shae Willats 2.