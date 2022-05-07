Bearcat girls end season agaisnt Columbus-Scotus

In their B-4 district final match on Saturday, the Scottsbluff Bearcats were defeated by a final score of 7-1 by the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks.

The Lady Bearcats were simply unable to overcome the Shamrocks.

“Overall, it was pretty much their game; they came out and did what they needed to do against us,” Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said. “They had their freshman, Emma Brezenski, and she’s a player, she had four goals against us.”

Despite the defeat, the Bearcats came into the game with a plan, but the Shamrocks were simply able to overcome it.

“We had a game plan going in to try to defend her, but she was just that good,” Larson said. “She only needed a little bit of space, and she had a rocket for a left foot and she definitely put it to use today, so she was a quality player, that’s for sure.”

With the Bearcats season coming to an end, Larson is grateful for the group of girls he coached throughout the course of this season.

“I’m always blessed to coach good kids like this, and this year was no different. It’s sad when your season comes to an end, and we are losing one senior off of our roster, Claudia Macias,” Larson said. “As soon as the game was over, the girls were definitely disappointed, but I think that they see what it’s going to take to get over that hump. To make it to the state tournament, you have to beat teams like this and you have to be able to compete with teams like this, so we know what we have to do and now it’s a matter of working hard this offseason.”

With the high amount of returning players the Lady Bearcats are going to have next season, they hope to fine tune their play to advance further the next time around.

“We don’t need to overhaul anything, we just need to fine tune some stuff. Good solid teams do the little things right and we just need to focus on a few things, but we can be there, and we want to be part of that elite eight that get to play at the end of the season,” Larson said. “We’re happy with our season, but we’re not satisfied, because we want to be part of that final eight.”

The lone goal scorer for the Bearcats was Addi Wilson in the first half. The Lady Bearcats finished 10-7 on the season and will hope to come back stronger next year.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

