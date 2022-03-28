Bearcat girls fall to North Platte

The North Platte Bulldogs and the Scottsbluff Bearcat soccer teams faced off Monday with the Lady Bearcats taking on the Bulldogs on their home turf.

Ultimately, the Bearcat girls would be defeated by a final score of 6-0, but the final score does not tell the whole story of the game.

Although the game was heavily in favor of the Bulldogs, the Bearcats managed to keep it close through halftime, where the score was tied at zero.

“We played a great first half and I was extremely proud at halftime. It was tied at zero, so we played a great first half. I don’t know what happened in the second half, I’ll have to look at the film. We just didn’t compete very well and ended up giving up six goals,” Scottsbluff girls coach Chad Larson said.

Although the Bearcats lost the game, they can come away knowing they held their own against a Class A School that is one of the best in the state.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword playing North Platte, because you want to play those really good schools, and North Platte is a top class team in soccer. So it makes us better, but then it’s also frustrating because it’s hard to score against them. We just didn’t play a complete game and we had a major meltdown in the second half,” Larson said. “But I know when we go back and we watch the film, it will make us a better team later on down the road.”

Another aspect of playing a team across the state is the attrition that sets in from cross-state travel.

“It’s obviously a factor, but we’re so used to doing that, and we travel so much anyway whether it’s basketball, or football or anything else. I don’t think it was an issue for us; it was just that we played 80 minutes of soccer. Mentally, I think we were ready, but the second half of the game was just tough for us,” Larson said.

In spite of the loss, it is the Bearcats’ second outing of the new soccer season so they hope to turn things around quickly.

“We’re going to watch the film, and we’re actually really excited to get back to practice. We know we can play at a high level; we just need to link up our midfield with our attack and work on pattern play and thing like that,” Larson said. “We don’t want to kick the ball just to kick the ball.”

The Bearcat’s will hope to right the ship against Grand Island Northwest on Saturday, April 4 at home.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

