Bearcat girls win, boys fall in overtime

Thyne led the Bearcats with 28 points followed by Harris with 26. Thyne had six 3-pointers in the contest, while Harris had two. Harre finished with 16 points with three 3-pointers.

While the boys lost an overtime thriller, the Bearcat girls used a strong second half and hit clutch free throws down the stretch for their 18th win of the season.

Scottsbluff girls coach Dave Bollish said North Platte is a good ball club and his team did the things they needed to get the win against a Class A opponent.

“I think the second half our conditioning was an asset and fatigue set in for them a little bit and we were able to get some stops on them early in the third quarter and I thought that was the difference,” Bollish said. “We shot really well from the foul line, 12-of-13 in the fourth quarter and Payton and Mariyah (Avila) are pretty deadly there. Ultimately, we played good enough to win. That wasn’t our best, but it was good enough to win.”

And to get a win over a Class A school helps the Bearcats in the wildcard standings because they picked up a bonus two points.