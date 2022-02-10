Bearcat girls win, boys fall in overtime

NORTH PLATTE -- The Scottsbluff girls’ and boys’ basketball team hit the road for a battle against Class A North Platte on Thursday and it was different results for the two Bearcat teams.
Paige Horne and Payton Burda each had 14 points as the Scottsbluff girls improved to 18-3 on the year with a strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter to earn a 52-42 win over North Platte Thursday evening.
The Scottsbluff and North Platte boys were hooked up in a battle and the teams needed extra time as North Platte edged Scottsbluff 81-79 in overtime.
“There were a lot of big plays made by good basketball players on both teams,” Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said. “It was like a 3-on-3 game when looking at the scores of who scored for them and who scored for us. Obviously, our guys competed really hard. There was some adversity with not getting a call here or getting a call there, but it usually evens itself out. We just had to make plays ourselves and make plays at different times in the game. I talked to the guys before the game and said North Platte is a good basketball team. If they are in Class B, they are one of the better teams in Class B. We competed though.”
It definitely was an up-tempo game in the first half of the boy’s game as leads were not safe. Scottsbluff buried eight 3-pointers in the first half and North Platte buried four treys.
Scottsbluff opened with an 8-4 lead before North Platte went on a 12-0 run to lead 16-8 and led 23-17 after the first quarter.
Scottsbluff came out hot to start the second quarter, going on an 8-0 run behind five points from Kellon Harris to take a 25-23. North Platte answered with a trey, but the Bearcats ran off 11 straight including a trey from Harris and two from Austin Thyne to lead 36-26.
The 10-point lead didn’t last as North Platte outscored Scottsbluff 10-2 in the final two minutes. Scottsbluff still led 38-36 at intermission.
The third quarter was intense as North Platte grabbed a 41-40 lead and then led 54-48. Scottsbluff closed out the third period trailing 54-51.
Scottsbluff started the fourth with six straight points for a 57-54 lead and led 62-58 on a Thyne 3-pointer. North Platte came back to lead 65-62 after four points from two free throws and a technical. The Bulldogs led 70-66 with just over a minute to play. The final minute saw Tyler Harre hit a 3-pointer to bring Scottsbluff to within 70-69 with 24.4 seconds to play. North Platte then turned the ball over on a long pass and Harre nailed another three to put the ‘Cats up 72-70 with 10.5 seconds. North Platte tied the game with five seconds to play to force overtime.
In the extra 4-minute period, Scottsbluff had a 78-77 lead on four Thyne free throws and two from Harre. North Platte retook the lead at 79-78. Thyne tied the game at 79 when he hit one of two free throws with 39.5 seconds left. North Platte worked for the shot and made a bucket with 2.9 seconds setting up a last second attempt for Scottsbluff. The last play, however, saw North Platte intercept the pass and the Bulldogs won the nailbiter 81-79.
Thyne led the Bearcats with 28 points followed by Harris with 26. Thyne had six 3-pointers in the contest, while Harris had two. Harre finished with 16 points with three 3-pointers.
While the boys lost an overtime thriller, the Bearcat girls used a strong second half and hit clutch free throws down the stretch for their 18th win of the season.
Scottsbluff girls coach Dave Bollish said North Platte is a good ball club and his team did the things they needed to get the win against a Class A opponent.
“I think the second half our conditioning was an asset and fatigue set in for them a little bit and we were able to get some stops on them early in the third quarter and I thought that was the difference,” Bollish said. “We shot really well from the foul line, 12-of-13 in the fourth quarter and Payton and Mariyah (Avila) are pretty deadly there. Ultimately, we played good enough to win. That wasn’t our best, but it was good enough to win.”
And to get a win over a Class A school helps the Bearcats in the wildcard standings because they picked up a bonus two points.
“Anytime you are playing a Class A school, you are playing with a different breed of a cat,” Bollish said. “They are a little bit bigger, faster, and stronger, and North Platte plays unbelievably tough competition so they are getting tested and better every single week. That is a good test for us. We love the two bonus points as we are coming down to the wire, but we just need to beat everybody we play and hope everyone you play does well.”
The first half of the girl’s game was a battle with neither team getting more than a 4-point lead. North Platte led 10-7 in the first quarter until Burda nailed a 3-pointer to knot the score at 10 after the first period.
The second quarter saw North Platte score the first four points only to watch Scottsbluff come back to grab a 15-14 lead and then go up 20-16 on a Marly Laucomer 3-pointer and a Burda bucket. It didn’t last as North Platte came back to tie the game at 20 before each team scored another bucket to enter halftime tied 22-22.
The third quarter saw the Bearcats come out on a 10-2 run to lead 32-24 on a Burda 3-pointer and then two buckets by Burda and Taryn Spady. Scottsbluff led 35-26 before North Platte hit their only two 3-pointers of the game to cut the lead to 25-32 after three.
The fourth quarter saw North Platte tie the game at 35-35. That was when Scottsbluff went on a 9-0 run that was led by a big 3-pointer by Laucomer and four points from Paige Horne for a 44-35 lead. Scottsbluff finished off the game hitting clutch free throws to earn the 10-point win.
Scottsbluff was 17-of-24 from the free throw line.
The Bearcats had three players in double figures. Horne and Burda each had 14 points followed by Avila with 11 points.
Girl’s Game
Scottsbluff 10 12 13 17 – 52
North Platte 10 12 10 10 – 42
SCOTTSBLUFF
Paige Horne 14, Payton Burda 14, Mariyah Avila 11, Marly Laucomer 4, Anna Kelley 4, Shae Willats 3, Taryn Spady 2.
Boy’s Game
Scottsbluff 17 21 13 21 7 – 79
North Platte 23 13 16 18 9 – 81
SCOTTSBLUFF
Austin Thyne 28, Kellon Harris 26, Tyler Harre 16, Trevor Schwartz 6, Tate Talkington 2, Michael Mickey 1.
NORTH PLATTE
River Johnston 31, Carter Kelley 27, Kade Mohr 12, Tyler Luna 6, Caleb Tonkinson 3, Caleb Kinkaid 2, Carson Uehling 1.