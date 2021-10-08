Bearcat golfer Anna Kelley and Husker Garrett Nelson join the 'Winner & the Mailman' podcast

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff golfer Anna Kelley and Husker Garrett Nelson.
During the segment “In the Rough,” Kelley talked about how prepared she and the Bearcats feel for the upcoming state tournament.
“My team and I have been practicing a lot. Nielli and I went out and played the course (Wednesday), we felt pretty comfortable. Shae (Willats) and Addi (Wilson), they’ve been working really hard trying to get one simple move down and improve their score by 10, which I think they’ll get by state.”
She also talked about how proud she felt of how far her team has come this season.
“I wish they got more credit because (Shae and Addi) just picked up a club about five months ago and Shae is already shooting in the 80s and Addi is getting there.”
Kelley will be one of many golfers from the area to compete in the Class B State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
With this being the state tournament, there are many golfers coming in that are wanting to beat the defending individual and team champions in Kelley and the Bearcats. She explained who she felt the biggest competition will be.
“There’s a couple of girls from Elkorn North that are really solid players, there’s a couple good girls from Omaha Duchesne, Emily is a really solid player and Nielli can shoot low. I think anyone can win it individually. It’ll be a tough battle individually but team wise, we are pretty close with Elkorn North and Omaha Duchesne.”
In the Husker Rundown, Nelson talked about the determination and grit the team had in the team’s 56-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 2.
“It felt like everyone was playing together. In all three phases of the game all matched up in the energy, the focus and the determination to get the job done. Frost at halftime demanding it out of us in every play even if we’re up or down, demanding that excellence, demanding the job to get done properly and we do it at 100 miles an hour.”
This coming Saturday, the Huskers will be facing their third nationally ranked team in a span of four weeks.
“This one is going to be a bar fight, we know that. It’s a ranked opponent again, another opportunity that we have and hopefully it all comes together.”
Nelson talked a little about what they’ve been working on as well as some of the game plan for this Saturday’s game against No. 9 ranked Michigan.
“I like to say the formula doesn’t change. We work hard at practice; you make the mistake and correct them, and play like we have been playing. This team likes to run the ball, I think they’ve run the ball 75% of the time, so we need to stop the run and make this quarterback throw the ball.”
Nelson and the Huskers will host the Wolverines at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.