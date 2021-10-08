Bearcat golfer Anna Kelley and Husker Garrett Nelson join the 'Winner & the Mailman' podcast

In the Husker Rundown, Nelson talked about the determination and grit the team had in the team’s 56-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 2.

“It felt like everyone was playing together. In all three phases of the game all matched up in the energy, the focus and the determination to get the job done. Frost at halftime demanding it out of us in every play even if we’re up or down, demanding that excellence, demanding the job to get done properly and we do it at 100 miles an hour.”

This coming Saturday, the Huskers will be facing their third nationally ranked team in a span of four weeks.

“This one is going to be a bar fight, we know that. It’s a ranked opponent again, another opportunity that we have and hopefully it all comes together.”

Nelson talked a little about what they’ve been working on as well as some of the game plan for this Saturday’s game against No. 9 ranked Michigan.

“I like to say the formula doesn’t change. We work hard at practice; you make the mistake and correct them, and play like we have been playing. This team likes to run the ball, I think they’ve run the ball 75% of the time, so we need to stop the run and make this quarterback throw the ball.”

Nelson and the Huskers will host the Wolverines at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.