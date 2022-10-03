Bearcat golfers sweep district titles

OGALLALA - For the fourth straight year, the Scottsbluff High School girls golf team claimed the championship of the Class B, District 4 Tournament on Monday at Ogallala’s Crandell Creek Golf Club.

The Bearcats fired a 325 to finish by a whopping 100 strokes ahead of Gering, which placed second with a 425. Both the Bearcats and Bulldogs, along with third-place finisher Lexington, qualified their teams for next week’s state tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

“It’s always nice to win a district championship,” Scottsbluff head coach Brock Ehler said. “I think we’re right where we need to be. It’s been an incredible season.”

As has been the case throughout the season, all five Bearcats medaled in the top 10.

Scottsbluff was paced by senior Anna Kelley, who captured the individual district championship with a round of 71. Kelley has been the Bearcats’ team leader all season and Monday’s top finish added to her tally of multiple titles.

“She’s such a team player,” Ehler said of Kelley. “She’s always thinking about the team and doing what she can to help the team get better.”

Nielli Heinold finished second behind Kelley. The junior shot a round of 79.

Heinold was followed by McKinley Knotts in fourth with an 87, Addi Wilson in fifth with an 88, and Shae Willats in seventh with a 97.

“We have a few things to work on and clean up in practice,” Ehler said. “We’ll be ready to go next week.”

Gering was paced individually by Madi Mumm, who medaled eighth with a 97. Also for the Bulldogs, Jaylei Cervantes finished with a 105, Maia Swan had a 111, Lauren Doll carded a 112, and McKenna Bowron ended with a 118.

Two local golfers will compete at state individually after medaling in the top 10. Sidney’s Aubree Larson placed sixth with a 95 and Alliance’s Emily McCune finished 10th with a 102.

Scottsbluff has been nearly perfect this season. The only time the Bearcats didn’t finish as the team champion was at the Kearney Invitational early in the season. In that event, Scottsbluff only finished behind Class A powers Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest.

Scottsbluff owns the most state titles in Class B with nine. The Bearcats finished second last year after winning back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020. All nine of the Bearcats’ state titles have been won since 2003.

“There will be some good competition coming out here,” Ehler said of state. “We’re going to have to play well, but we certainly have a shot to win it.”

The 36-hole state tournament will begin on Oct. 10.

Team Scoring

1, Scottsbluff, 325. 2, Gering, 425. 3, Lexington, 442. 4, Ogallala, 446. 5, Sidney, 454. 6, McCook, 527.

Individual Top 10

1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 71. 2, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 79. 3, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 85. 4, McKinley Knotts, Scottsbluff, 87. 5, Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff, 88. 6, Aubree Larson, Sidney, 95. 7, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 97. 8, Madi Mumm, Gering, 97. 9, Abigail Owens, Lexington, 98. 10, Emily McCune, Alliance, 102.